If you think your vanilla ice cream is a bit too vanilla, you can always jazz it up with the wide variety of mix-ins at your disposal, from M&M's to crushed Oreos. But just like a well-layered ice cream cake, you don't want mouthfuls of just ice cream or just filling — you want a perfect mix of both in each bite. Whether you have a carton of store-bought ice cream or a fresh batch of the homemade kind to zhuzh up, you'll want to take a tip from the cake strategy and use a layering technique.

Store-bought ice cream is understandably difficult to work with if you're mixing extra goodies into it, and if you are adding them to a homemade mixture in an ice cream maker, you can't control their distribution as the frozen dessert churns. That's why the layering method should be your go-to in both cases. If you're making ice cream at home, you'll want to scoop it out and spread it into a pan while it is still soft. Evenly layer your mix-ins (you can use a combination of your favorites or go with a single ingredient), then spread another layer of ice cream on top. When you're done, pop it into the freezer to set until you're ready to scoop it and serve it.

On the other hand, if you're working with store-bought ice cream, you can still achieve the same result, but you'll have to let it soften it first. Leaving it out on the counter for a few minutes until it is soft enough to scoop and spread will do the trick. From there, you'll want to follow the same technique that you would use with homemade ice cream.