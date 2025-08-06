How To Layer An Ice Cream Cake For The Ultimate Balanced Texture

No matter what kind of party you're throwing, ice cream cake is sure to take it to another level. After all, cake is great, and ice cream is great, but together they form the ultimate celebratory treat that brings out the inner child in all of us. One of the most fun things about ice cream cake is how customizable it is, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still a few guidelines to follow to make your frozen dessert the best it can be. The key is to craft your layers with an emphasis on textural diversity and structural integrity — which is easier said than done.

That's why Chowhound turned to a bonafide ice cream expert for advice. Tyler Malek is the co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw, one of the most beloved gourmet ice cream chains in the U.S., known for its wildly inventive flavors. Malek just released an ice cream cookbook, "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams," which touches on classic recipes along with more ambitious treats, including ice cream cake.

When it comes to building an ice cream cake from the bottom up, Malek says that the "bottom layer always needs to be cake." He explains, "That's rule number one, that's your foundation and also is what will prevent ice cream from melting out the bottom." Then, the most important thing to keep in mind as you're layering the cake is to "keep the layers much thinner than you would expect," Malek advises.