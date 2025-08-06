How To Layer An Ice Cream Cake For The Ultimate Balanced Texture
No matter what kind of party you're throwing, ice cream cake is sure to take it to another level. After all, cake is great, and ice cream is great, but together they form the ultimate celebratory treat that brings out the inner child in all of us. One of the most fun things about ice cream cake is how customizable it is, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still a few guidelines to follow to make your frozen dessert the best it can be. The key is to craft your layers with an emphasis on textural diversity and structural integrity — which is easier said than done.
That's why Chowhound turned to a bonafide ice cream expert for advice. Tyler Malek is the co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw, one of the most beloved gourmet ice cream chains in the U.S., known for its wildly inventive flavors. Malek just released an ice cream cookbook, "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams," which touches on classic recipes along with more ambitious treats, including ice cream cake.
When it comes to building an ice cream cake from the bottom up, Malek says that the "bottom layer always needs to be cake." He explains, "That's rule number one, that's your foundation and also is what will prevent ice cream from melting out the bottom." Then, the most important thing to keep in mind as you're layering the cake is to "keep the layers much thinner than you would expect," Malek advises.
Avoid these common layering mistakes for a better dessert
When building an ice cream cake from scratch, it's easy to get overzealous and end up with thick, bulky layers of ice cream and mix-ins — but Tyler Malek says that would be a mistake. "You'll notice the layers, after they freeze, look thinner than they actually are," Malek says. That means that by the time your cake is thawed and cut, it will look more robust and won't need any extra weight. "So keep your layers thin, and layer in your ingredients and your mix-ins methodically," he advises.
"This is the exact thought process we had in mind when we were creating Salt & Straw's 'The Cake,' and that's what makes them so beautiful to make," he says. Salt & Straw's birthday-inspired ice cream cake features confetti cake, vanilla ice cream, swirls of blackberry jam, and chunks of cream cheese frosting. This delicate yet harmonious balance is key to the cake's success, Malek says, "because you can get these beautiful layers and a stratification of flavor and texture."
Beyond the size of your layers, it's important to consider how their texture will hold up when frozen. This is especially true for your frosting, which Malek says is where most people make their "biggest mistake," because "store-bought frosting is not made to be frozen." Fortunately, Malek says, "I have tips for how to make frosting that freezes at home in my new cookbook 'America's Most Iconic Ice Creams'!"