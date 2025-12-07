How Does Lead End Up In Your Food?

You probably know about lead in pipes and paint, but believe it or not, you also have to look out for lead in your food. It can be strange to think about the idea that food can contain lead — after all, you aren't chowing down on metal. According to the FDA, this poisonous substance can enter your diet from a variety of points, from the soil where food is grown in to the equipment used during processing. The toxic metal was once used in the food canning process, a practice no longer permitted in food processing facilities in the United States, though still used in some countries.

The trace amounts of lead that naturally occur in soil aren't typically enough to cause concern. When soil becomes contaminated from paint or gasoline, however, concentrations of the heavy metal can become high enough that they can contaminate growing crops. Certain spice blends can contain high levels of lead, which can get into the food during processing. Curry powder, anise seeds, chile powder, cloves, coriander, and turmeric have all been found to contain elevated levels of lead more often than other spices.