Not Salt, Not Pepper — Add This Seasoning To Roasted Potatoes For Unforgettable Flavor
To make delicious roasted potatoes, you don't really need to do much. Usually, you'd just sprinkle them with salt and pepper, and let the crisp texture do the talking. But hold off on that and try steak seasoning instead. This surprisingly versatile flavor booster, which every kitchen should have, contains a good amount of salt and other herbs and spices that are usually approached differently depending on the batch. You might see varieties with coriander seeds and mustard powder, while there might also be the presence of dried thyme. Aromatics aren't forgotten, like onion and garlic, while red pepper flakes and ground black pepper are there to provide heat. Together, steak seasoning will taste robust, peppery, and herbaceous.
When creating the dish at home, always start potatoes in cold water to get rid of extra starch, which is what you'd want to create a fluffy interior with a crispy character. Drain the pot and fill it up again with water, adding regular salt into the water before parboiling the potatoes. After taking them out, you'd want to give the batch a drizzle of oil to further elevate the texture along with a light dusting of steak seasoning. Without the oil, you might notice your potatoes tasting slightly off. Of course, the typical rule applies here, such as avoiding overcrowding to cook each piece evenly. Once they're done roasting, finish them off with another layer of steak seasoning to make sure they come out well-seasoned, and this will result in a scrumptious crust with sneaky heat, a tangy layer, and savory depth.
You have tasty roasted potatoes with steak seasoning — what now?
These savory potatoes make a decent side dish, perfect for entrees like baked chicken, seared steak, and roast beef. It can even make an appearance on your favorite hearty breakfast, served alongside sausages and eggs, adding a more interesting angle to the classics. Alternatively, you can eat them on their own like a snack or an appetizer, or spruce them up to create an entirely different dish.
Roasted potatoes seasoned with steak seasoning can be the base of a more interesting meal. An addition of gooey melted cheese and a meaty ingredient, like bacon bits or ground beef, can transform them entirely. The well-seasoned character of the potatoes will still make them stand out; hence, savory ingredients won't eclipse the main star of the show. As a finishing touch, you can give them a nice drizzle of sauce or dressing to make a difference without much effort. The unbeatable ranch or the tangy garlic sauce can elevate the potatoes with their flavor and texture.
A dish with steak seasoning can make you look like a pro at the art of layering flavors. The savory notes make it a delicious companion to many flavors — even bold toppings and creamy sauces — while the herbaceous character cuts through indulgent ingredients. Meanwhile, its mellow heat gives a dish just the right amount of kick to keep things interesting, which might even ignite your interest in experimenting in the kitchen.