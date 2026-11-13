To make delicious roasted potatoes, you don't really need to do much. Usually, you'd just sprinkle them with salt and pepper, and let the crisp texture do the talking. But hold off on that and try steak seasoning instead. This surprisingly versatile flavor booster, which every kitchen should have, contains a good amount of salt and other herbs and spices that are usually approached differently depending on the batch. You might see varieties with coriander seeds and mustard powder, while there might also be the presence of dried thyme. Aromatics aren't forgotten, like onion and garlic, while red pepper flakes and ground black pepper are there to provide heat. Together, steak seasoning will taste robust, peppery, and herbaceous.

When creating the dish at home, always start potatoes in cold water to get rid of extra starch, which is what you'd want to create a fluffy interior with a crispy character. Drain the pot and fill it up again with water, adding regular salt into the water before parboiling the potatoes. After taking them out, you'd want to give the batch a drizzle of oil to further elevate the texture along with a light dusting of steak seasoning. Without the oil, you might notice your potatoes tasting slightly off. Of course, the typical rule applies here, such as avoiding overcrowding to cook each piece evenly. Once they're done roasting, finish them off with another layer of steak seasoning to make sure they come out well-seasoned, and this will result in a scrumptious crust with sneaky heat, a tangy layer, and savory depth.