The Fizzy Ingredient That Turns Chicken Into A Sweet And Savory Delight

If you're looking for a unique version of sweetened, glazed chicken, you might enjoy a recipe that combines ingredients from Eastern and Western cultures to form a profoundly satisfying meal. This chicken dish uses a common ingredient: Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola chicken wings have been popular in Asia for decades; the wings are served in a thick, sweetened glaze that has rich flavor from the boiled-down soda, with a savory note from soy sauce, ginger, scallions, white pepper, and an optional piece of star anise and a bay leaf. The process is similar to making a caramel sauce with Coke by cooking down the soda's sugar, but the added ingredients turn the sauce into a sweet and savory glaze.

The trick to making Coca-Cola chicken wings is to first make a couple of slices on the skin side of the chicken pieces so they will absorb flavor. The recipe works really well with chicken thighs and drumsticks, too. Heat a wok or saute pan and cook the wings on medium for a couple of minutes on each side to brown them. The chicken is then ready for braising; add soy sauce, Coca-Cola, ginger pieces, scallions, and spices, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Remove the ginger and spice pieces and turn up the heat to reduce the liquid until it's thick and shiny.