This Chain Is A Gen-Z Favorite, And Boomers Like It Too — Even More Than Cracker Barrel Or Texas Roadhouse

There may be some variation in what Gen Z and boomer shoppers and diners enjoy, but there's one restaurant chain that appeals to both generations. The preference for this well-established eatery may be because of age-specific trends that the restaurant has capitalized on. Whatever the reason, people from diverse backgrounds and age groups enjoy The Cheesecake Factory.

According to YouGov, in 2026, The Cheesecake Factory was No. 14 on the list of dining brands that baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, felt positive about, which ranked higher than Cracker Barrel (No. 18) and Texas Roadhouse (No. 21). The boomer statistic is based on YouGov's tracking of consumer sentiment, based on responses to several questions: At which restaurant are you a satisfied customer, versus which one makes you a dissatisfied customer; and, which company would you be proud to work for (or recommend a friend to work for), versus embarrassed to be an employee. It's not just boomers, though — Gen Z diners, born from 1997 to 2012, also enjoy this chain.

One of the features of The Cheesecake Factory that may have swayed its popularity is its huge list of menu options, which includes over 250 items. The restaurant chain has remained competitive and profitable in the casual dining space by innovating its menu rather than creating one perceived to be budget-friendly. There are some affordable meals at The Cheesecake Factory, but you have to hunt to find them. And, almost all of the food at The Cheesecake Factory is made in-house from scratch, though, according to Business Insider, which documented the immense operation of the restaurant's kitchen, the one food not made in-house is the cheesecake. So, are there other reasons Gen Z diners and baby boomers choose The Cheesecake Factory?