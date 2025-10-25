The Absolute Most Affordable Meal We Can Find At The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is known for doing things big: It has an absurdly long menu that servers need to spend weeks memorizing, maximalist interior design, and huge portions. However, for a chain restaurant, it's not the most budget-friendly place (you're probably better off looking at fast food chains if that's your goal). Yet it's possible to get a meal cheaply if you choose right.

To figure out the cheapest meal at the Cheesecake Factory, we had to follow a couple of rules: Firstly, it needs to be substantial enough to pass as a meal — so, a minimum 500 calories, which is the minimum of what the average lunch or dinner for an adult should be. Secondly, and more subjectively, it needs to resemble a meal: This means no drinks, no desserts (even if you could eat cheesecake as a meal), and no side dishes, as a bowl of rice or mashed potatoes seems like a sad meal (although appetizers that meet the calorie requirement were counted).

So, with those criteria, the cheapest meal you can get is the New Orleans Cajun shrimp with Creole sauce and toast for $8.95 (but take note that prices vary slightly by location — for example, it's available for $7.95 in at least one Alabama restaurant). The kids' mini corn dogs came to $8.95 in some locations, but lost out because in other locations, their price was higher (plus, adults ordering from the kids' menu may be frowned upon, even if it's not explicitly forbidden).