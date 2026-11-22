Make Egg Salad The Star Of The Table By Adding One Italian Ingredient From A Jar
Egg salad is a classic dish you can throw together with everyday ingredients: mayonnaise, eggs, and mustard. It only gets better when you add mix-ins like celery and onion or sprinkle on dill. But if your egg salad tastes too rich, brighten it up by adding an acidic or sharp ingredient to cut through the heaviness. Sun-dried tomatoes are a great way to do this — they'll add intense flavor and a pop of color that will make your egg salad number one at the dining table.
Sun-dried tomatoes are made by slicing up tomatoes (usually Roma) and leaving them outside to dry under the sun, which eliminates most of their moisture content. Sun-dried tomatoes can also be made in the oven or air fryer, and manufacturers often cover them in sulfur dioxide for preservation. Salt may also be added. The dehydration process concentrates the tomatoes' flavor, making them more tart, sweet, and umami. They also take on a chewy texture which can add some bite to soft and creamy egg salad.
When adding them to your egg salad, you can choose from oil-packed or dry varieties. Oil-packed offers more complex flavor, as these sun-dried tomatoes are usually marinated in herbs and spices like garlic, oregano, and parsley. The oil sitting in the jar can also be a flavor booster — drizzle it over the egg salad for more flavor or add it to other dishes. If you prefer the dry variety for more control over the spices, you can rehydrate it before putting it in your egg salad by heating it up in vegetable broth or salt water.
How to elevate an egg salad with this flavor booster
You can begin with ⅓ cup to ¼ cup of sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped, for every six or so eggs. There's no required method for adding them in — just mix them with the chopped eggs to fully coat them in the mayonnaise and mustard, and you'll have a finished side dish in no time. They bring full-bodied flavor, so you may find them perfectly good on their own. But if you want more complexity, toss in additions like salty capers, anchovies, cool mint, or olives.
Sun-dried tomatoes can fit into any egg salad recipe. For example, add them to a Greek-style egg salad with tzatziki instead of mayonnaise. You can also get creative and use deviled eggs instead of hard-boiled ones for a creamier texture that meshes well with the chewiness of the sun-dried tomatoes. Eat the egg salad directly from the bowl, or use it as a filling for lettuce cups. It's also excellent served on crackers or toast. If you're making a sandwich, you can use our egg salad club sandwich recipe and just swap the sliced tomato for sun-dried tomatoes.