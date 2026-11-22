Egg salad is a classic dish you can throw together with everyday ingredients: mayonnaise, eggs, and mustard. It only gets better when you add mix-ins like celery and onion or sprinkle on dill. But if your egg salad tastes too rich, brighten it up by adding an acidic or sharp ingredient to cut through the heaviness. Sun-dried tomatoes are a great way to do this — they'll add intense flavor and a pop of color that will make your egg salad number one at the dining table.

Sun-dried tomatoes are made by slicing up tomatoes (usually Roma) and leaving them outside to dry under the sun, which eliminates most of their moisture content. Sun-dried tomatoes can also be made in the oven or air fryer, and manufacturers often cover them in sulfur dioxide for preservation. Salt may also be added. The dehydration process concentrates the tomatoes' flavor, making them more tart, sweet, and umami. They also take on a chewy texture which can add some bite to soft and creamy egg salad.

When adding them to your egg salad, you can choose from oil-packed or dry varieties. Oil-packed offers more complex flavor, as these sun-dried tomatoes are usually marinated in herbs and spices like garlic, oregano, and parsley. The oil sitting in the jar can also be a flavor booster — drizzle it over the egg salad for more flavor or add it to other dishes. If you prefer the dry variety for more control over the spices, you can rehydrate it before putting it in your egg salad by heating it up in vegetable broth or salt water.