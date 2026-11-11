Culver's ButterBurger Vs Pot Roast Sandwich: Which Has More Protein?
Culver's is known for its iconic ButterBurgers, but many customers are also fans of the pot roast sandwich. The classic Butterburger comes with two beef patties, though you can order it with either one or three. If you're looking for information about Culver's menu and which items have plenty of protein, a standard, two-patty Butterburger has 34 grams, according to the chain. That is more than the pot roast sandwich, which contains 31 grams of the essential macronutrient.
Importantly, this is based on the standard double-patty Butterburger order. If you only order one patty, the protein drops to 20 grams. With three patties, it increases to 48 grams, so the burger you order will affect how much protein you get compared to the standard Butterburger. As for what gives these sandwiches their protein amounts: The pot roast comes from chuck steak only, while Butterburgers use a blend of beef, chuck, and plate meat. Of course, you can bulk up either sandwich with a few clever additions.
Getting even more protein from your Culver's sandwiches
If you want a pot roast sandwich but are hoping for as much protein as you'd get in a standard double Butterburger, there's an easy fix: add cheese. Culver's offers an optional slice of American or cheddar cheese with the pot roast; order cheddar for about 7 grams of extra protein. American would only add 4 grams. The cheddar will bump the pot roast sandwich to 38 grams of protein, surpassing a standard double-patty Butterburger, assuming the Butterburger doesn't have cheese.
Culver's website doesn't automatically adjust the nutrition info for every additional topping, but other add-ons could increase the protein content of either sandwich. Ordering your pot roast with "The Works" (ketchup, mustard, pickles, and raw onions) might only add a minuscule amount of protein based on the ingredients involved, but for a bigger boost, you could add thick-cut bacon to the burger for just over 5 grams (roughly 2.5 grams per slice), or request a side of cheese curds or chili and top the burger with one of these. Both will add a substantial amount of protein, with the curds providing 17 grams and the chili offering 18 grams. Finally, if you're looking for the burger or sandwich at Culver's with the most protein, you'll actually want to skip both the Butterburger and the pot roast. That title belongs to the Mushroom and Swiss Butterburger triple, which has 68 grams.