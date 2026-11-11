Culver's ButterBurger Vs Pot Roast Sandwich: Which Has More Protein?

Culver's is known for its iconic ButterBurgers, but many customers are also fans of the pot roast sandwich. The classic Butterburger comes with two beef patties, though you can order it with either one or three. If you're looking for information about Culver's menu and which items have plenty of protein, a standard, two-patty Butterburger has 34 grams, according to the chain. That is more than the pot roast sandwich, which contains 31 grams of the essential macronutrient.

Importantly, this is based on the standard double-patty Butterburger order. If you only order one patty, the protein drops to 20 grams. With three patties, it increases to 48 grams, so the burger you order will affect how much protein you get compared to the standard Butterburger. As for what gives these sandwiches their protein amounts: The pot roast comes from chuck steak only, while Butterburgers use a blend of beef, chuck, and plate meat. Of course, you can bulk up either sandwich with a few clever additions.