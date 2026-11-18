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Meatloaf is the workhorse of comfort foods. It's fairly easy to make, if you avoid some common pitfalls, and is a dish that allows for plenty of room for added ingredients. If you're a fan of spicy food, we have an easy, tasty way to upgrade your everyday meatloaf recipe. Sambal oelek is an Indonesian hot sauce that, at its simplest, is just crushed red chiles with vinegar and salt. It's slightly chunky in texture and has a bright chili pepper flavor, slight tang from the vinegar, and a light saltiness. As far as its typical spiciness goes, a tablespoon of sambal oelek is about the same as a small unseeded jalapeño, and tends to be medium hot.

Unlike some other Asian hot sauces, such as Korean gochujang, with its more complex flavor profile, sambal oelek offers heat without inserting a lot of other flavors. Because of this, it can easily be integrated into your favorite meatloaf recipe without affecting the overall taste. You should be able to find sambal oelek in your grocery store's Asian food aisle. Brands such as Huy Fong Foods Sambal Oelek can also be found online, or you can make a simple homemade version. Sambal oelek can be used a few ways in your meatloaf.