Give Meatloaf A Spicy Flavor Upgrade With This Overlooked Condiment
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Meatloaf is the workhorse of comfort foods. It's fairly easy to make, if you avoid some common pitfalls, and is a dish that allows for plenty of room for added ingredients. If you're a fan of spicy food, we have an easy, tasty way to upgrade your everyday meatloaf recipe. Sambal oelek is an Indonesian hot sauce that, at its simplest, is just crushed red chiles with vinegar and salt. It's slightly chunky in texture and has a bright chili pepper flavor, slight tang from the vinegar, and a light saltiness. As far as its typical spiciness goes, a tablespoon of sambal oelek is about the same as a small unseeded jalapeño, and tends to be medium hot.
Unlike some other Asian hot sauces, such as Korean gochujang, with its more complex flavor profile, sambal oelek offers heat without inserting a lot of other flavors. Because of this, it can easily be integrated into your favorite meatloaf recipe without affecting the overall taste. You should be able to find sambal oelek in your grocery store's Asian food aisle. Brands such as Huy Fong Foods Sambal Oelek can also be found online, or you can make a simple homemade version. Sambal oelek can be used a few ways in your meatloaf.
How to add sambal oelek to meatloaf
Sambal oelek can be added to the other ingredients when you're mixing up the meat, eggs, and other spices in your beef or turkey meatloaf recipe. Some people replace the ketchup often found in the meatloaf mix with this chili paste, or you can just add the sambal oelek in addition to your typical ingredients. The only word of caution here is that since the chili paste has vinegar and salt, you may want to adjust these ingredient levels in the recipe to suit your tastes.
Sambal oelek can also be added to meatloaf sauces or glazes, such as a traditional ketchup and brown sugar sauce. Again, you may need to adjust the vinegar and salt level a tad. Beyond that, you can add it to a barbecue sauce if that's how you like your meatloaf, or an Asian-inspired glaze. If you really want to bring the heat, you can use the chili paste in both the meatloaf mix and in the sauce or glaze. Once you try this spicy addition to your regular meatloaf, you may never go back, and because a little goes a long way, and store-bought versions can at least six months open in your fridge (homemade versions can last a few weeks), you can get a lot of mileage out of a single jar.