Add Scrambled Eggs To This Classic Sandwich For The Ultimate Breakfast
The culinary arts love increasingly detailed categories. We do not merely have sandwiches, you see. We have salad sandwiches that could include a few different fillings, depending on the protein that precedes their names. The same goes for katsu sandos. We have the classic Italian subs inspired by the Republic, if not exactly faithful to it, and the meatball subs that are more utilitarian in moniker. We have a whole bunch of egg sandwiches meant to be eaten at breakfast specifically, and about a billion grilled cheese varieties. That is to say nothing of all the niche mixing and matching. Adding the scrambled eggs that you might have otherwise relegated to your morning sandwiches to your next grilled cheese, for example, is a category crossover for the (cook) books.
This combo is less of a grilled egg and cheese sandwich than a grilled cheese with scrambled eggs because its final form should hew closer to that latter sandwich class. You'll want to use sliced bread, rather than the English muffins or bagels you'll often see in dedicated breakfast affairs; those just won't grill the same way, for one. You'll also want to think more critically about how you build the sandwich for maximum meltiness, that being the chief characteristic of any grilled cheese.
Making a grilled cheese with scrambled eggs like any old egg and cheese sandwich, just grilled, probably won't cut it. Scrambling the eggs first, then grilling the two cheese-topped bread slices over medium-low heat side by side gives said dairy a better chance at even warming. Once the cheese gets gooey, you can add the eggs onto one piece of bread, then take the other and press it all together. Or you can dress it up even further with extra toppings first.
More satisfying add-ins for your scrambled egg grilled cheese
When it comes to additions that go great on a scrambled egg cheese, there are some obvious choices. Bacon is the no-brainer addition, being that it is so famously paired with both of this new creation's origin items. But those textured strips can start adding too much bulk. Crumbling it first will help it all sit together better. You'll still grill the cheese-topped bread slices open-faced and add the eggs, but you'll distribute the bits of bacon on top before closing it all up. You can do the same with crumbled sausage, or add a slice of Canadian bacon even more easily.
You can also keep things on the lighter side with just the chives that you might have added to ordinary scrambled eggs, anyway. Or use some diced tomatoes to mirror the slices you might find in an everyday, egg-free grilled cheese. You can even simply peruse the list of condiments known to take grilled cheese to new heights and see which ones make sense with eggs. Jam and pesto are excellent contenders, or you can try something more new to you. You are contributing to a whole new sandwich category, after all.