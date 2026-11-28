The culinary arts love increasingly detailed categories. We do not merely have sandwiches, you see. We have salad sandwiches that could include a few different fillings, depending on the protein that precedes their names. The same goes for katsu sandos. We have the classic Italian subs inspired by the Republic, if not exactly faithful to it, and the meatball subs that are more utilitarian in moniker. We have a whole bunch of egg sandwiches meant to be eaten at breakfast specifically, and about a billion grilled cheese varieties. That is to say nothing of all the niche mixing and matching. Adding the scrambled eggs that you might have otherwise relegated to your morning sandwiches to your next grilled cheese, for example, is a category crossover for the (cook) books.

This combo is less of a grilled egg and cheese sandwich than a grilled cheese with scrambled eggs because its final form should hew closer to that latter sandwich class. You'll want to use sliced bread, rather than the English muffins or bagels you'll often see in dedicated breakfast affairs; those just won't grill the same way, for one. You'll also want to think more critically about how you build the sandwich for maximum meltiness, that being the chief characteristic of any grilled cheese.

Making a grilled cheese with scrambled eggs like any old egg and cheese sandwich, just grilled, probably won't cut it. Scrambling the eggs first, then grilling the two cheese-topped bread slices over medium-low heat side by side gives said dairy a better chance at even warming. Once the cheese gets gooey, you can add the eggs onto one piece of bread, then take the other and press it all together. Or you can dress it up even further with extra toppings first.