Leftover Pot Roast Shines As The Ground Beef Alternative In This Classic Italian Casserole

Sunday pot roasts used to be a staple in many American households. It's still a savory, economical way to enjoy a beef dinner, but it can be a big dish if you aren't hosting a crowd. You can incorporate leftover pot roast into protein-packed breakfast dishes, but an even better way to use up a decent amount of the tender, slow-cooked meat is by using it in place of ground beef in lasagna.

Meat-based lasagnas traditionally feature a beef bolognese or a ragu of ground beef, sometimes blended with pork or sausage. Simmered in a tomato puree with stock or wine and minced onions, the ragu creates structure, adds flavor and protein, and provides moisture for the pasta as the dish bakes. Incorporating pot roast — usually made with a tough cut, such as chuck roast — with either a tomato sauce or its own gravy is a rich, savory twist.

This swap-out is a popular one, as the significant variety of pot roast lasagna recipes online can attest. It works because the slow-cooked beef is easily shredded to create a filler for lasagna, and has a built-in sauce. In fact, pot roast and gravy as a pasta topping is already an excellent use of leftovers. Otherwise, the recipe is essentially the same: Set two to four layers of pasta, meat sauce, and béchamel or ricotta in a baking dish, top with mozzarella and parmesan, and bake at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the size and depth of your dish.