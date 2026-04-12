How To Turn Leftover Pot Roast Into A Meal You'll Actually Crave

Deciding how to use up the last of that three-ingredient slow cooker pot roast you enjoyed over the weekend can be a conundrum, as pot roast's distinctive flavor profile can make it difficult to repurpose. While you can simply reheat it, the more interesting route is to turn your leftovers into something entirely new, which helps stretch scanty portions and makes the remnants of a dish more exciting. In particular, leftover pot roast is a great way to upgrade pasta night.

Though we might automatically picture marinara when discussing pasta, it's just as delicious draped in gravy or herby cream sauces that may pair better with beef that's been simmered in mushroom gravy. That's not to say you can't use shredded pot roast as the protein in a quick Bolognese or ragu, but you'll need to season it carefully to help the flavors blend nicely together rather than clash.

The first thing to do when making your new dish is to thoroughly shred or chop up the pot roast into uniform pieces to ensure it distributes evenly throughout your chosen sauce. Next, lightly simmer it in the sauce to help restore moisture, as leftover proteins are prone to drying out in the fridge. Don't be afraid to include any leftover gravy, as it'll give your sauce a deeper, richer flavor in addition to helping bridge the gap between the seasonings on your pot roast and those in your sauce. Then, simply mix your new meat sauce into your favorite pasta and enjoy.