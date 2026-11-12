Not Potatoes, Not Cauliflower: Mash This Earthy Root Vegetable Instead

No one can deny that creamy cauliflower mash or super bacony mashed potatoes are delicious paired with everything from fried catfish and barbecued chicken thighs to a beautiful medium-rare steak. But switching up your traditional mash is also a fantastic way to explore other vegetables. In particular, rutabagas are a root veggie from the cabbage family that are high in potassium and packed with an alphabet of vitamins. On top of that, they have an earthy, bittersweet flavor that pairs beautifully with an array of seasonings. Even if you keep it simple with salt and pepper, rutabaga may become your new favorite mashed root vegetable.

While rutabagas (which aren't the same as turnips) can mash up velvety smooth, they'll always be less dense and more moist than potatoes, so don't depend on this being an exact spud substitute. Instead, you'll want to lean into the differences in their texture and flavor to create a side dish that's distinctly different from smashed russets, or even their fellow brassica, cauliflower. The basics are the same — peel, dice, boil, smash — and you'll also want to add olive oil or butter to the mix, along with good old salt and pepper.

However, you'll want to stay away from cream or milk, as that can make your rutabagas watery. Instead, focus on getting them well-drained and dry before mashing with the fat of your choice. But before you start mashing, there are a few things you should know about preparing this hearty root vegetable.