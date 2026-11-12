This 2-Ingredient, 10-Minute Breakfast Has 23 Grams Of Protein — And It Starts With Canned Meat
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When you want a quick breakfast, you might reach for cereal or a granola bar. But what if you could cook something heartier and higher in protein with only two ingredients and 10 minutes? Crack open a can of corned beef hash, top it with an egg, and you're there.
Breakfast hash is often on menus at diners and cafes, and it's usually made with finely-diced corned beef (though we think leftover ribeye works, too) plus vegetables like potatoes and onions. But you can skip the homemade version entirely with a can of Hormel's Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash, and as someone whose family ate this almost every weekend growing up, I can attest that it's actually one of the best canned meats to eat for breakfast.
One serving (a cup) of this canned corned beef hash has 17 grams of protein, so with the addition of an egg (which contains around six grams of protein), you're looking at a breakfast with 23 grams of protein and hardly any effort. Top it with a little hot sauce or ketchup — my brother swears by the latter — and you have a hearty, rich, slightly tangy way to start the day.
The best way to prepare this breakfast
The hash has enough fat from the beef that you don't need to add any oil or butter to the pan when you heat this for breakfast. I recommend using a large skillet; you want the hash to be able to spread out enough that the fat can render and crisp up. Give it enough time on medium-low heat, and you'll see it start to get crispy, then use a thin spatula to flip it and crisp the other side. You don't technically need to crisp this before serving, but trust me that it tastes so much better.
There are two easy ways to add an egg to this. First, flip the corned beef hash after the first side crisps, then crack an egg directly on top of it. Cover with a lid and let the egg cook sunny side up right over the hash. Make sure to reduce the heat before adding the egg; high heat is a sunny side up egg's worst enemy. The second way is to beat the egg and fold the hash in as if you were making a breakfast scramble. There's no wrong answer here. For even more contrast, chop some green onions or chives to serve over top of this dish, which will add a little acidity and brightness. And just like that, your quick protein-packed breakfast will be ready to dig in.