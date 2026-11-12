This 2-Ingredient, 10-Minute Breakfast Has 23 Grams Of Protein — And It Starts With Canned Meat

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When you want a quick breakfast, you might reach for cereal or a granola bar. But what if you could cook something heartier and higher in protein with only two ingredients and 10 minutes? Crack open a can of corned beef hash, top it with an egg, and you're there.

Breakfast hash is often on menus at diners and cafes, and it's usually made with finely-diced corned beef (though we think leftover ribeye works, too) plus vegetables like potatoes and onions. But you can skip the homemade version entirely with a can of Hormel's Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash, and as someone whose family ate this almost every weekend growing up, I can attest that it's actually one of the best canned meats to eat for breakfast.

One serving (a cup) of this canned corned beef hash has 17 grams of protein, so with the addition of an egg (which contains around six grams of protein), you're looking at a breakfast with 23 grams of protein and hardly any effort. Top it with a little hot sauce or ketchup — my brother swears by the latter — and you have a hearty, rich, slightly tangy way to start the day.