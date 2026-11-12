Give Scrambled Eggs A Boost Of Warm Flavor With This Spice Cabinet Staple
Eggs are kind of left out of the dedicated seasoning game. You have steak seasoning to flavor ribeyes and New York strips, everything bagel seasoning to cover carbs, pumpkin spice to perk up pies and a lot else, but nothing is originally or primarily intended for eggs. So, look to your spice cabinet to create a signature scrambled egg flavor. The warm, somewhat nutty, barely sweet nutmeg is a top option.
Nutmeg might be more familiar from its presence in desserts, but it has plenty of savory applications as well, such as in a béchamel. The spice's warming quality in particular makes scrambled eggs seem cozier and more satisfying, with a luxe finish said even to have been a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II. The eggs are as neutral as the spice is potent, so you only need to sprinkle a pinch over the protein to replicate the late monarch's plate. You can also whisk the nutmeg in before scrambling for more distribution, which imparts a more subtle flavor with the powder more broadly dispersed (or just do both). You can keep your usual salt and pepper, which enhance the nutmeg rather than compete with it. The Queen's breakfast was also reportedly brightened up with a bit of lemon zest, and you can look to other complementary items to put your own monogram on nutmeg-enhanced scrambled eggs.
More flavors to consider for nutmeg-enhanced scrambled eggs
As famously as nutmeg gets along with a lot of creamy preparations, this is a good opportunity to go more decadent with the dairy in your usual scrambled egg preparation, so skip the skim milk and tip in some half-and-half for richer scrambled eggs. You also rarely meet a scrambled egg that doesn't love chives, and the allium's garlic-onion adjacency cozies up to the spice quite nicely. Nutmeg is also great with spinach, if you're planning a more elaborate scramble, and likewise works wonders with the umami of your favorite mushrooms.
You also find nutmeg in a lot of sausages, so scrambled eggs are great alongside many patty varieties, or with something more specific, such as a nutmeg-prizing Cumberland sausage, crumbled right in. Swapping ordinary toast with a velvety challah or a buttery brioche further seals the decadence deal more assertively than an average white slice ever could.