Eggs are kind of left out of the dedicated seasoning game. You have steak seasoning to flavor ribeyes and New York strips, everything bagel seasoning to cover carbs, pumpkin spice to perk up pies and a lot else, but nothing is originally or primarily intended for eggs. So, look to your spice cabinet to create a signature scrambled egg flavor. The warm, somewhat nutty, barely sweet nutmeg is a top option.

Nutmeg might be more familiar from its presence in desserts, but it has plenty of savory applications as well, such as in a béchamel. The spice's warming quality in particular makes scrambled eggs seem cozier and more satisfying, with a luxe finish said even to have been a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II. The eggs are as neutral as the spice is potent, so you only need to sprinkle a pinch over the protein to replicate the late monarch's plate. You can also whisk the nutmeg in before scrambling for more distribution, which imparts a more subtle flavor with the powder more broadly dispersed (or just do both). You can keep your usual salt and pepper, which enhance the nutmeg rather than compete with it. The Queen's breakfast was also reportedly brightened up with a bit of lemon zest, and you can look to other complementary items to put your own monogram on nutmeg-enhanced scrambled eggs.