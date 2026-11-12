For Saucy, Succulent Roast Beef Sandwiches, Make Them Massachusetts Style With 3 Toppings

There are many sandwiches across the United States that have earned their claim to fame. The Italian beef in Chicago, a heavenly marriage of roast beef and a heavy-handed slathering of pickled giardiniera, has no doubt been made even more famous by the hit TV series, "The Bear." The Empire State proudly boasts the beef on weck, where thinly sliced roast beef is piled high on a kummelweck roll and served with freshly grated horseradish and au jus. And, of course, there's the quintessential Philly cheesesteak, which needs no further introduction. Massachusetts, too, has its coveted roast beef sandwich — the North Shore — and it's nothing to sleep on.

Hailing from the North Shore of Massachusetts, which includes the areas of Gloucester and Salem, the sandwich of the same name features thinly sliced rare roast beef served on a sesame seed bun or kaiser roll. It's said that the sandwich dates back to 1951, when Kelly's in Revere Beach turned leftover roast beef from a canceled wedding into sandwiches. What sets the North Shore apart from other roast beef sandwiches is its signature combination of barbecue sauce, white American cheese, and mayonnaise — a combination locals affectionately refer to as the "three-way." Much like other sandwich purists, North Shore loyalists have their preferred brands of sauces: James River barbecue sauce from Smithfield, Virginia, and Cains Extra Heavy Mayonnaise, a Boston-area favorite.