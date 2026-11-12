For Saucy, Succulent Roast Beef Sandwiches, Make Them Massachusetts Style With 3 Toppings
There are many sandwiches across the United States that have earned their claim to fame. The Italian beef in Chicago, a heavenly marriage of roast beef and a heavy-handed slathering of pickled giardiniera, has no doubt been made even more famous by the hit TV series, "The Bear." The Empire State proudly boasts the beef on weck, where thinly sliced roast beef is piled high on a kummelweck roll and served with freshly grated horseradish and au jus. And, of course, there's the quintessential Philly cheesesteak, which needs no further introduction. Massachusetts, too, has its coveted roast beef sandwich — the North Shore — and it's nothing to sleep on.
Hailing from the North Shore of Massachusetts, which includes the areas of Gloucester and Salem, the sandwich of the same name features thinly sliced rare roast beef served on a sesame seed bun or kaiser roll. It's said that the sandwich dates back to 1951, when Kelly's in Revere Beach turned leftover roast beef from a canceled wedding into sandwiches. What sets the North Shore apart from other roast beef sandwiches is its signature combination of barbecue sauce, white American cheese, and mayonnaise — a combination locals affectionately refer to as the "three-way." Much like other sandwich purists, North Shore loyalists have their preferred brands of sauces: James River barbecue sauce from Smithfield, Virginia, and Cains Extra Heavy Mayonnaise, a Boston-area favorite.
North Shore sandwich tips and tricks
When making this hefty sandwich, take a generous handful of thinly sliced rare roast beef and layer it together with white American cheese, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed roll. Serve immediately — and with plenty of napkins at the ready to sop up all those toppings during sandwich destruction. To make it even more gourmet, dunk your roast beef slices in warmed beef stock before piling them on the bun. The warm beef helps soften and melt the cheese, delivering an even gooier bite (and another good use for those extra napkins).
If you're making your own roast beef, trim the extra fat and silver skin prior to cooking. Eye of round and top round are popular cuts for roast beef, but be mindful of how it's sliced and served; thick, cold slices can be tough and difficult to chew. The type of bread you use for a North Shore sandwich matters, too, just as it does for other sandwiches, including the Philly cheesesteak and the New Orleans' po' boy. While some believers prefer an onion roll over a sesame seed bun, both vehicles deliver the same squishy contrasting bite with the roast beef. Additional toppings, including pickles and onions, are perfectly acceptable, but keep things traditional with the three main toppings for your first time.