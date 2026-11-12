The Saucy Solution That Takes Scrambled Eggs From Drab To Decadent — Just Add A Packet Of This
Scrambled eggs are an easy addition to any morning breakfast, though there's certainly a technique to getting that ultra-soft, fluffy texture (spoiler alert: it's all in how you stir them). On their own, scrambled eggs can be pretty bland, but their mild flavor means you can add just about any seasoning or topping to them, and the flavors still work. You've heard of eggs Benedict, but what if you took that iconic creamy hollandaise and paired it with your scrambled eggs instead?
Hollandaise is a rich, decadent sauce made from egg yolks, butter, and a little lemon juice. The downside is that it's delicate, meaning any wrong moves and it can easily break. Thankfully, there's a solution: Buy a packet of hollandaise mix, and follow the easy instructions for a quick, effortless version with the same flavor. To achieve that same homemade texture with the packet, you just need butter and a little water. Once your hollandaise is ready to go, simply fold it into your scrambled eggs for that eggs Benedict flavor without any of the effort.
Tips for making eggs and hollandaise
Once the hollandaise is done, don't let it sit in the pan for too long. It thickens as it cools, so if you want it to easily fold into the eggs, do so as soon as it's ready. You can add as much or as little hollandaise as you want; 1 tablespoon for one scrambled egg should be enough, but if you want your breakfast extra saucy, add 2 to 3 tablespoons per egg.
Together, eggs and hollandaise is a creamy, rich combination. This is fine on its own, but it can lack balance, so if you have the time, don't stop at just the two-ingredient combination. One simple addition is garnishing the eggs with green onions or chopped chives; these veggies are similar in flavor to onions, with a milder acidity and slight sweetness, so even adding these atop the eggs can bring enough balance. Hot sauce makes another great addition because the spice balances the creamy hollandaise. The addition of savory diced ham or bacon tastes great, too, and you can add it in combination with the chives or hot sauce for a well-rounded, still-simple breakfast.