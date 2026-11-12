The Saucy Solution That Takes Scrambled Eggs From Drab To Decadent — Just Add A Packet Of This

Scrambled eggs are an easy addition to any morning breakfast, though there's certainly a technique to getting that ultra-soft, fluffy texture (spoiler alert: it's all in how you stir them). On their own, scrambled eggs can be pretty bland, but their mild flavor means you can add just about any seasoning or topping to them, and the flavors still work. You've heard of eggs Benedict, but what if you took that iconic creamy hollandaise and paired it with your scrambled eggs instead?

Hollandaise is a rich, decadent sauce made from egg yolks, butter, and a little lemon juice. The downside is that it's delicate, meaning any wrong moves and it can easily break. Thankfully, there's a solution: Buy a packet of hollandaise mix, and follow the easy instructions for a quick, effortless version with the same flavor. To achieve that same homemade texture with the packet, you just need butter and a little water. Once your hollandaise is ready to go, simply fold it into your scrambled eggs for that eggs Benedict flavor without any of the effort.