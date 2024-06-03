The Mistake That Probably Broke Your Hollandaise Sauce And How To Fix It

Not all hollandaise that's broken can be fixed. The sauce needs to cook at a temperature that's warm enough to help it combine, but not too warm that it starts to cook the eggs. Unfortunately, if the eggs turn into scrambled eggs, then there's nothing you can do, and you'll need to start over. But if it's a temperature issue and the hollandaise breaks, then you just need some water to patch things up. Breaking means that the fat from the butter has separated from the egg yolks – instead of the sauce having that creamy consistency we know, it becomes lumpy and unappealing.

If your emulsion has separated because it was too hot, just whisk in some boiling water slowly until the sauce reconnects. Only add a small amount at a time — no more than a tablespoon — until the sauce regains that creamy texture. If the sauce looks like it could break because it's too hot but hasn't broken yet, then you actually want to add a small amount of cold water while whisking, which will help bring it together. The same rules apply; add a little at a time. And if your hollandaise is too cold, the fat in the mixture could start to stiffen, causing lumps. In this case, hot water is still the answer: Add a little hot water at a time, or warm it up by placing it in a bowl on top of some hot water, to heat up that sauce and melt those fats.

