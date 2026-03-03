For Deeply Flavorful Burgers, Add A Dash Of This Liquid To Your Meat Mix

There are tons of ways to imbue your burgers with extra flavor, but a lot of these are labor intensive, time consuming, or a bit of both. Compound butter, for example, can make your burgers more flavorful and even juicier, but you have to, you know, compound it first. Bacon fat can give your burgers a tasty twist, too, but, once again, you have to prepare the rashers and strain their precious grease to begin with. Any ingredient that makes for better burgers with the mere flick of the wrist is always welcome. That ingredient is the Worcestershire sauce you might already have in your refrigerator.

Taste a drop of the beloved workhorse Worcestershire sauce on its own and you see why it's such a great addition to your burgers. It tastes meaty all on its own. That's umami: the savory sensation a lot of folks describe as salty or meaty. Worcestershire sauce, which gets a lot of those qualities from anchovies and plain ol' salt (but also contains a little molasses, garlic, onion, clove, and a whisper of chili pepper heat, among other notes), checks both of those boxes and then some.