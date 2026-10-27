Stop Using Raw Tomato Paste In Your Recipes — Do This First To Bring Out Mega Flavor

There are a few ways of browning tomato paste. One is to cook it first in either butter or oil in the same pan you'll be using for the rest of the dish you'll be making. If you're going to be sautéing vegetables for the dish, you can add the paste to the veggies after they've cooked through. Either way, you'll want to make sure you're giving the tomato paste enough time to properly cook. The color should go from bright red to dark red, which only takes around five minutes to accomplish.

You probably already know that tomato paste adds flavor to tomato sauce, but adding browned tomato paste elevates it even further. Keep in mind that although it's extra flavorful, a tomato sauce that uses browned tomato paste still benefits from the addition of pasta water and herbs. Browned tomato paste also works well in sloppy Joes, chili, and jambalaya. Beyond this short list, it can also be used in dishes where you wouldn't necessarily think to add tomato paste, like stews, casseroles, or as the base for a braising liquid for beans. With just a little bit of time and effort you can use browned tomato paste in any number of recipes. It may very well become your secret ingredient that will have family and friends asking for the recipe.