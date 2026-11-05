Turn Off The Oven — Meatloaf Is More Tender And Juicy Cooked Like This

Lots of people enjoy the comfort of eating a hearty meatloaf dinner at the end of the day, but may feel too time-constrained to prepare it at home. Don't despair, because you can easily make homemade meatloaf using an appliance that lets you do the initial preparation in advance, ditch the oven, and get on with your day until you're ready to feast: a Crock-Pot, or slow cooker.

Traditionally, you may have cooked meatloaf in the oven because that's often how it's been done. However, using a slow cooker is not only more convenient, it makes the meatloaf super tender and juicy; you just need to follow the proper preparation techniques. Use our recipe for super moist turkey meatloaf as a guide; this meatloaf is a variation on a traditional style, in that the ingredients include ground turkey infused with vegetables and fruits, tomato chutney for flavor and moisture (rather than ketchup), plus some curry spice, grated apple, sweet potato, and cheddar cheese. For a more traditional flavor combination, combine the turkey meat with tomato sauce, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, adding saltines or breadcrumbs, eggs, milk, and minced onion; the onions keep the blend moist while it's cooking.

In addition, you may enjoy switching up the meats; Bobby Flay's uses three types of meat for a juicy meatloaf — beef, pork, and veal — which enhance flavor and balance each other to make the meatloaf tender. However, feel free to use another combination; you could use a 90/10 lean-to-fat beef with pork sausage, as the sausage will add fat (flavor) and moisture, or simply use the classic grind for meatloaf, ground beef.