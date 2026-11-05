Turn Off The Oven — Meatloaf Is More Tender And Juicy Cooked Like This
Lots of people enjoy the comfort of eating a hearty meatloaf dinner at the end of the day, but may feel too time-constrained to prepare it at home. Don't despair, because you can easily make homemade meatloaf using an appliance that lets you do the initial preparation in advance, ditch the oven, and get on with your day until you're ready to feast: a Crock-Pot, or slow cooker.
Traditionally, you may have cooked meatloaf in the oven because that's often how it's been done. However, using a slow cooker is not only more convenient, it makes the meatloaf super tender and juicy; you just need to follow the proper preparation techniques. Use our recipe for super moist turkey meatloaf as a guide; this meatloaf is a variation on a traditional style, in that the ingredients include ground turkey infused with vegetables and fruits, tomato chutney for flavor and moisture (rather than ketchup), plus some curry spice, grated apple, sweet potato, and cheddar cheese. For a more traditional flavor combination, combine the turkey meat with tomato sauce, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, adding saltines or breadcrumbs, eggs, milk, and minced onion; the onions keep the blend moist while it's cooking.
In addition, you may enjoy switching up the meats; Bobby Flay's uses three types of meat for a juicy meatloaf — beef, pork, and veal — which enhance flavor and balance each other to make the meatloaf tender. However, feel free to use another combination; you could use a 90/10 lean-to-fat beef with pork sausage, as the sausage will add fat (flavor) and moisture, or simply use the classic grind for meatloaf, ground beef.
Things to consider when you make slow cooker meatloaf
One big benefit of making meatloaf in a slow cooker is that oven-baked meatloaf tends to dry out, but using a slow cooker allows you to make a juicy loaf without much fuss. Consider enhancing the flavor, moisture, and texture even more by grating onions in your meatloaf, rather than dicing or even mincing; the smaller onion size will create an even consistency and add melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.
There's one caveat regarding how you mix the meat blend; avoid over-mixing the ground meat and other ingredients, as this will make the finished meatloaf tough. In addition, it may be best to use an 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio for ground beef, which also helps keep the loaf moist; a higher fat ratio can make it too greasy, and if the meat's too lean, it may become a little dry.
There are a couple more differences when cooking meatloaf in a slow cooker compared to an oven. Using a slow cooker lined with aluminum foil, you can set the device on low and cook it for about six hours; just set it and forget it. The foil allows you to easily remove the finished loaf, which should have an internal temperature of about 160 degrees Fahrenheit; top it with BBQ sauce, ketchup and brown sugar, or another favorite sauce, and put it under the broiler to finish it. This will enhance the flavor of the top, making the final meatloaf taste delectable. While you may initially consider making meatloaf with a slow cooker for the sake of convenience, you'll probably return to this cooking method again and again for the finished dish's superb texture and flavor.