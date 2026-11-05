Forget Sonic — The Regional Drive-In Chain That's Been Slinging Cheesesteaks In The South Since 1983
Sonic may be the most famous American drive-in chain, and has amassed a fair amount of lore and secrets across its history, but it's certainly not the only one. If you're in Mississippi (or select cities in other states) and looking for a hit of drive-in nostalgia alongside what's been called the best cheesesteak outside of Philly, consider Bumpers Drive-In.
Like Jack's, another Southern regional favorite, Bumpers is known for more than its burgers and fries. In fact, it may be best known for those aforementioned cheesesteaks, one of the chain's top sellers. Served on a hoagie roll, Bumpers' Philly cheesesteaks remain one of the chain's signature offerings. Reviews also call out the high quality cheeseburgers, onion rings, and the friendly service.
Bumpers popped up in several smaller communities in Mississippi, and by 2017 there were 29 Bumpers in the state, including three sit-down locations. That's since grown to 35 Bumpers locations scattered throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, and other areas of the American South, competing to join the list of the best regional fast food chains in the country.
A drive-in origin story complete with corporate drama
Founded in Brookhaven, Mississippi back in 1983, Bumpers' resemblance to Sonic is not a coincidence. Bumpers' founder Satnam Sethi had previously operated a number of Sonic franchises, and some of those locations were transformed into Bumpers when Sethi's relationship with Sonic management soured.
According to an interview with Sethi in the Clarion Ledger, a big contributing factor was a manager's prejudice toward Indian-owned businesses. Sethi broke away from the larger company and founded his own chain, named after the effect of a bumper meeting the curb when a car pulls in to order.
Beyond cheesesteaks, Bumpers offers a variety of burgers, fresh-cut, hand-battered onion rings, chicken bites and tenders, chili cheese dogs, dinner baskets, fried dill pickles, and Jumping Jack fries (loaded fries topped with American cheese, Swiss cheese, and bacon, served with ranch dipping sauce). There's also a standout local favorite on many of the chain's menus: Mississippi fried catfish. Some robust dessert options make an appearance as well, including strawberry shortcake, hot fudge cake, and hot apple pies, alongside the obligatory shakes and ice cream.