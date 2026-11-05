Forget Sonic — The Regional Drive-In Chain That's Been Slinging Cheesesteaks In The South Since 1983

Sonic may be the most famous American drive-in chain, and has amassed a fair amount of lore and secrets across its history, but it's certainly not the only one. If you're in Mississippi (or select cities in other states) and looking for a hit of drive-in nostalgia alongside what's been called the best cheesesteak outside of Philly, consider Bumpers Drive-In.

Like Jack's, another Southern regional favorite, Bumpers is known for more than its burgers and fries. In fact, it may be best known for those aforementioned cheesesteaks, one of the chain's top sellers. Served on a hoagie roll, Bumpers' Philly cheesesteaks remain one of the chain's signature offerings. Reviews also call out the high quality cheeseburgers, onion rings, and the friendly service.

Bumpers popped up in several smaller communities in Mississippi, and by 2017 there were 29 Bumpers in the state, including three sit-down locations. That's since grown to 35 Bumpers locations scattered throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, and other areas of the American South, competing to join the list of the best regional fast food chains in the country.