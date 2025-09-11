The Southern Fast Food Spot Serving Burgers And Biscuits That's Worth A Trip

In the fast food world, regional chains are a unique set of restaurants. Spots like Portillos, Bojangles, and Cook Out might be one of your favorite visits, while someone five states away might have never heard of it.

One such chain in the South is Jack's — a beloved fast food spot with more than 250 locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi. The biggest difference with Jack's — as opposed to other regional chains — is it intentionally opens restaurants in rural locations. According to Marketplace, 45% of Jack's restaurants are in small towns with less than 7,000 residents. We're talking places like Boaz, Alabama; Fayetteville, Tennessee; Camilla, Georgia; and Kosciusko, Mississippi.

The strategy makes sense, as even though these are smaller towns, they also have limited dining options. A spot like Jack's that's open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. is a viable option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at almost any time. So that's a little about Jack's itself, but what is the food like?