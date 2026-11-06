Toast Can Be Dull — Spread This Old-Fashioned Canned Meat On Your Bread For A Savory, High-Protein Breakfast
A high-protein breakfast has many benefits, including improved appetite control. To incorporate more protein into your diet in the morning, you might want to put deviled ham on your toast. This canned spread is a well-loved classic made out of ground ham — hence the paste-like consistency — mustard flour, turmeric, and spices. So it's not that different from enjoying ham and bacon for a hearty breakfast meal. It has a bold flavor, with a medley of sharpness, tanginess, pepperiness, and savoriness, making it an effortless way to add flavor to crackers, salads, dips, and, of course, toasts. It's not considered the star of old-school dinner parties for nothing. It's famously sold by the William Underwood Company, which first made an appearance in the market in 1868.
Deviled ham already comes ready to eat, so you can simply pop it open and immediately spread it on your otherwise dull toast to create an old-school sandwich. It has 16 grams of protein per 4.25-ounce can, which is a great start to a higher-protein meal, so you can top it off with other ingredients for extra protein. As such, Deviled Ham can also be the base for a more interesting handheld, and here's how you do it.
Make your deviled ham sandwich even better
You can make your own deviled ham spread with the existing canned food, and it can serve as your protein-rich toast filling for the next few days. To fill any protein gaps, you can add a generous scoop of cottage cheese, which will also contribute a satisfying creaminess to the already smooth spread. Rustic bread can be made more interesting with the spread, too, by spreading it over mashed avocado, adding a layer of deviled ham, and tying it all together with some eggs. It will give you a creamy outcome that's heavy on the savory and salty notes. Alternatively, add a dollop of mayonnaise to your toast and a generous serving of mashed hard-boiled eggs — the underrated protein that belongs on your sandwich — kind of like a classic egg sandwich with a twist. It will be a mix of tangy and creamy, both of which go well with the savoriness of deviled ham.
For a richer finish, you can go all out on savory ingredients and even incorporate a cheese spread and Dijon mustard. Add a touch of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco sauce to give it more depth and heat, revolutionizing what could've been just a simple breakfast sandwich. Ultimately, deviled ham is easily customizable with a bit of creativity, making it an easy ingredient to work with. Plus, it's versatile enough to work on its own or as a bridge that makes all the ingredients work well together.