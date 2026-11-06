Toast Can Be Dull — Spread This Old-Fashioned Canned Meat On Your Bread For A Savory, High-Protein Breakfast

A high-protein breakfast has many benefits, including improved appetite control. To incorporate more protein into your diet in the morning, you might want to put deviled ham on your toast. This canned spread is a well-loved classic made out of ground ham — hence the paste-like consistency — mustard flour, turmeric, and spices. So it's not that different from enjoying ham and bacon for a hearty breakfast meal. It has a bold flavor, with a medley of sharpness, tanginess, pepperiness, and savoriness, making it an effortless way to add flavor to crackers, salads, dips, and, of course, toasts. It's not considered the star of old-school dinner parties for nothing. It's famously sold by the William Underwood Company, which first made an appearance in the market in 1868.

Deviled ham already comes ready to eat, so you can simply pop it open and immediately spread it on your otherwise dull toast to create an old-school sandwich. It has 16 grams of protein per 4.25-ounce can, which is a great start to a higher-protein meal, so you can top it off with other ingredients for extra protein. As such, Deviled Ham can also be the base for a more interesting handheld, and here's how you do it.