If you have a couple slices of soft white bread, salt, pepper, mayo, and the titular juicy fruit, than you have everything you need for the best tomato sandwich of your life — but not, perhaps, a novel one. Something as simple as swapping the mayo with labneh is just the thing to jazz up this fresh, classic dish.

Labneh is a dense, milk-based, Middle Eastern yogurt with a consistency closer to cream cheese than that cup of Yoplait. It is, accordingly, creamy, tart, and a little salty. You might have previously enjoyed labneh in a dip, or supporting other veggie sandwiches. Its flavor and texture are particularly conducive to tomato sandwiches. Labneh's thickness helps hold your juicy tomatoes nice and tight while also providing a moisture barrier between them and the bread. Its tang is also just a little more assertive than the otherwise perfectly nice mayo you might be used to, and a few more additions can make that labneh pop even further.