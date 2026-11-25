Tomato Sandwiches Are 10x More Flavorful When You Use This Thick, Creamy Spread
If you have a couple slices of soft white bread, salt, pepper, mayo, and the titular juicy fruit, than you have everything you need for the best tomato sandwich of your life — but not, perhaps, a novel one. Something as simple as swapping the mayo with labneh is just the thing to jazz up this fresh, classic dish.
Labneh is a dense, milk-based, Middle Eastern yogurt with a consistency closer to cream cheese than that cup of Yoplait. It is, accordingly, creamy, tart, and a little salty. You might have previously enjoyed labneh in a dip, or supporting other veggie sandwiches. Its flavor and texture are particularly conducive to tomato sandwiches. Labneh's thickness helps hold your juicy tomatoes nice and tight while also providing a moisture barrier between them and the bread. Its tang is also just a little more assertive than the otherwise perfectly nice mayo you might be used to, and a few more additions can make that labneh pop even further.
Labneh tomato sandwich flavor pairings
Regular salt and pepper are fine here, but a few shakes of za'atar make labneh tomato sandwiches even better. The combination of what's often the oregano-like za'atar (which the blend is named for), sumac, coriander, and sesame seeds, to name a few, is an ideally herbaceous, lightly nutty companion for labneh. You can apply it directly to the tomatoes before you build your sandwich, to the labneh-spread bread slices prior to squishing everything together, or both.
Labneh tomato sandwiches are also lovely with a bit of fennel, which is also known to appear in za'atar varieties. Just don't double up with both, unless you really love the seed's licorice-adjacent anise notes. A drizzle of hot honey is also great with labneh while bringing out the tomato's sweetness and giving everything a touch of warmth. You can also switch your usual carb with a thinner flatbread, including one that comes speckled with spices of its own. As long as you still feature those eponymous tomatoes, you can still call it a tomato sandwich, regardless of whatever tasty adaptations you make inside.