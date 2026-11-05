How Far In Advance Should You Order Thanksgiving Dinner From Cracker Barrel?

For those less culinarily inclined, sometimes Thanksgiving is best without the stress. Cracker Barrel has been serving customers on the holiday since it opened in 1969. But in 2016, it began offering take-home Thanksgiving meals, allowing patrons to enjoy festive foods from home among family and friends without too much stress in the kitchen. With a nostalgic name and old-timey vibe, it's a classic restaurant choice in the South. But with high demand, you'll want to place your order as soon as possible — a minimum 12-hour notice is required.

Cracker Barrel allows up to 15 days in advance to schedule individual orders and 60 days in advance to schedule catering orders. These meals are available while supplies last, but Thanksgiving is widely known to be one of Cracker Barrel's busiest days of the year, for both to-go orders and dining in. The to-go meals are recommended to be eaten within 72 hours. So, despite Cracker Barrel having the meals available between the 21st and 29th of November, the ideal pickup window for Thanksgiving Day is between November 23 and November 26. These dates are likely to fill up quickly, so schedule your order ASAP to ensure you won't be left without the titular dinner come Thanksgiving Day.

Some locations may not take online orders, and time slot availability varies by store. If this is the case, consider calling or stopping by your local Cracker Barrel ahead of time to place your order instead. It also has a waitlist option available online, in case you've read this article a bit too late. For the big day, pick-up instructions can be found on Cracker Barrel's website.