Forget Green Bean Casserole — Make This Creamy, Hearty Southern Side Dish Instead

It's not that we don't love green bean casserole, we do. It's an American classic, after all — with some corporate roots to boot. But sometimes, just sometimes, your dinner (Thanksgiving or otherwise) could use a side dish refresh. You only need to reach for another vegetable: broccoli. A cheesy broccoli casserole might be a new concept to some, but don't worry, this classic Southern dish is plenty delicious. It is similar to green bean casserole in that it features a veggie in a creamy sauce that is covered in a crunchy topping. However, as you might have already assumed, broccoli casserole is made with broccoli instead of green beans.

Of course, the similarities between these two dishes is seen more in the broad strokes. If we dive into the specifics, there are a number of ways in which these two dishes differ. So what makes a broccoli casserole a broccoli casserole? For starters, this casserole uses either cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup as its base, and a bit of mayonnaise is also often added. This dish also includes shredded cheddar for that classic broccoli-and-cheddar pairing. The topping for broccoli casserole often consists of crushed crackers (though this varies by individual recipe). It comes together relatively quickly and bakes in the oven until golden and crispy on top. Broccoli casserole, if made properly, offers a cheesiness that green bean casserole simply can't match. This is a great alternative for people who don't particularly like green beans, or for anyone who just wants an excuse for a little bit more cheese with their side dish.