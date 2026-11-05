Forget Green Bean Casserole — Make This Creamy, Hearty Southern Side Dish Instead
It's not that we don't love green bean casserole, we do. It's an American classic, after all — with some corporate roots to boot. But sometimes, just sometimes, your dinner (Thanksgiving or otherwise) could use a side dish refresh. You only need to reach for another vegetable: broccoli. A cheesy broccoli casserole might be a new concept to some, but don't worry, this classic Southern dish is plenty delicious. It is similar to green bean casserole in that it features a veggie in a creamy sauce that is covered in a crunchy topping. However, as you might have already assumed, broccoli casserole is made with broccoli instead of green beans.
Of course, the similarities between these two dishes is seen more in the broad strokes. If we dive into the specifics, there are a number of ways in which these two dishes differ. So what makes a broccoli casserole a broccoli casserole? For starters, this casserole uses either cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup as its base, and a bit of mayonnaise is also often added. This dish also includes shredded cheddar for that classic broccoli-and-cheddar pairing. The topping for broccoli casserole often consists of crushed crackers (though this varies by individual recipe). It comes together relatively quickly and bakes in the oven until golden and crispy on top. Broccoli casserole, if made properly, offers a cheesiness that green bean casserole simply can't match. This is a great alternative for people who don't particularly like green beans, or for anyone who just wants an excuse for a little bit more cheese with their side dish.
More ways to upgrade this classic casserole
Now, the above description of broccoli casserole may be a bit nebulous, and that's because it is. Every family has their own version of the side (Food Network star Ree Drummond even has her own take on the dish), but almost every version includes broccoli, a cheesy, creamy base, and a crunchy topping. As long as you keep these elements in mind, you can feel free to whip up your own recipe, or simply play with an existing one. If you don't feel like reinventing the wheel, you can start upgrading and personalizing this dish with a few key swaps and adjustments. My favorite way to upgrade this dish is to use fresh, roasted broccoli in place of the more traditional frozen or blanched broccoli. Using roasted broccoli will give your dish a much richer, substantial flavor that pairs particularly well with the toasted cracker top.
Speaking of that cracker top, this, too, can be fiddled with. For example, you might try using Stove Top stuffing as a topper rather than crackers. Not only will this give your dish a nice crunch, but it will also add a lovely herbaceous flavor. Alternatively, you can dress it up green bean casserole style by using fried onions to top your dish. You can also absolutely skip the canned soup and make yourself a béchamel or cream-based sauce from scratch (if you so please). And don't be afraid to swap or supplement your mayo with sour cream if you are mayo-averse. Really, there are about a million ways to play with this dish, so go ahead and try it out.