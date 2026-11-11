Grilled Cheese Is 10x Better When You Layer On This Middle Eastern Dip

Grilled cheese is a sleeper classic: simple, spare, but never short on flavor. At its core, it requires only two ingredients (bread and cheese), but as long as you're not a grilled cheese purist, there is always room to play around. Classic fillings such as bacon and tomato always perk up a grilled cheese, but they certainly won't surprise any diners. There is an addition that just might, though: hummus. Yes, the tahini- and chickpea-based spread might be the thing to bring new life into the griddle top staple.

Now, you're going to have to stay with us here, because it's not exactly an intuitive pairing, but it certainly has a lot of flavor potential. After all, hummus' slight tangy flavor with nutty, earthy, and garlicky notes can pair perfectly with a sharp, creamy cheese. Plus, it makes a nice thick and fluffy layer between the crisp bread and gooey cheese. To add, simply spread a layer of hummus on the cheese side of your bread, then pop on your cheese of choice (cheddar works great), slap those bread slices together, and griddle up as usual (add some mayo on the outside before grilling to make your grilled cheese taste like heaven).