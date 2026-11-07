The Best Kraft BBQ Sauce Outshines All Others By Keeping Things Simple

Barbecue sauce is pretty ubiquitous. Most brands that make any type of sauce have some kind of barbecue in their product line. There are big hitters, including the famous Sweet Baby Ray's, the best-selling barbecue sauce in history. Then there are mainstays, including brands such as Kraft, that have whole lines of barbecue sauce. With seven sauce options, Kraft has plenty to offer, so we decided to taste and review all seven and rank them from worst to best.

Our favorite sauce kept things quite simple. Kraft's Original Slow-Simmered Barbecue Sauce was the definite winner, and offered a more balanced overall barbecue flavor than the other six options. It's a traditional sauce without any add-ons or gimmicks, composed of tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, mustard, pepper, molasses, and other ingredients.

You might first think of using Kraft's Original sauce on a rack of ribs, but it's versatile enough to give tons of flavor to slow-simmered meatballs, a frozen pizza, pulled chicken sandwiches, or a Southwestern-style salad featuring Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, and tortilla chips. Don't report us for heresy, but we even thought Kraft's Original Barbecue Sauce was better than Sweet Baby Ray's award-winning sauce. Kraft's wasn't as sweet, in addition to being more versatile and more reasonably priced than Sweet Baby Ray's.