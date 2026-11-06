Stop Fumbling With Poached Eggs — Keep Them Intact With A Splash Of This Pantry Staple

Poached eggs are perfect in an eggs Benedict, and they're also excellent for salads, soups, and just about any other savory dish that goes well with eggs. Though they make a delicious addition, achieving the right shape and doneness can be a test of patience and technique. If you frequently struggle to get your poached eggs into that fully set, oval shape you long for, adding a splash of vinegar to the water takes care of any runny whites. You can pour the vinegar in before the water starts simmering or after.

This method is effective because of how the vinegar works on the egg white proteins. As an acid, vinegar causes denaturing, a process that occurs when intricately shaped protein strands become long, loose, and solid and clump together. Various factors can cause protein denaturing, including salt, acid, and heat. White vinegar and rice wine vinegar are the best choices, though you can also use apple cider vinegar if egg color is not as much of a concern. The intensity of the color may depend on which apple cider vinegar brand you buy. Darker vinegars can change the color of the egg whites and impart additional flavors, so many cooks default to white vinegar.