Skip The Salt And Add This Sauce To Scrambled Eggs For A Major Umami Boost

If you're hoping to elevate the flavor of your scrambled eggs, salt can help, but it's not really going to shift the flavor beyond just "egg". Enter fish sauce: A fermented, amber-colored sauce that's made by layering small fish with salt (often anchovies) and letting the mixture slowly break down over months. The end product is a pungent sauce rich in glutamates (the amino acid compound responsible for umami) that adds a deeply savory flavor. During this process, the proteins break down, freeing up amino acids and creating an umami taste; this is partially similar to the way soy sauce is made.

It's popular in many southeast Asian cuisines and likely goes by different names depending on which country you're in: These include nam pla (Thailand), nuoc mam (Vietnam), and patis (Philippines). To add it to scrambled eggs, you can keep things simple and just whisk it right into the eggs. You won't want to add salt, since fish sauce is already saltier (to the tune of 1 ½ times saltier than soy sauce). That also means you'll want to go easy on it: a teaspoon for every three or four eggs is a rough ratio (if in doubt, add less to start).

The idea of such a boldly fishy addition may be a bit intimidating to those who don't love intense flavors. However, despite its name (and strong smell), fish sauce is not necessarily so fishy in actual taste: Some have described it as closer to earthy porcini mushrooms rather than an intense wallop of anchovies — so, measured right, it should blend smoothly into eggs.