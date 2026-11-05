Hack A Southern Breakfast Sandwich At Cracker Barrel With One Ordering Tip
Snagging secret menu items that employees will actually make can sometimes require elaborate orders or code words, but this Cracker Barrel hack is purely DIY. All you need is the standard breakfast plate and the basket of biscuits that comes with your meal. Several dishes will work for this hack — just choose one that includes eggs and the meat of your choice. The Old Timer's Breakfast, Country Boy Breakfast, and the Sunrise Sampler are all good options. Just make sure to ask for your eggs scrambled with cheese, and you'll have everything you need for an amazing breakfast sandwich.
When the food comes, split a biscuit in half and layer in the scrambled eggs and bacon, sausage, or sugar-cured ham. The great thing about this trick is that it allows you to perfectly control the filling-to-bread ratio and leaves plenty of leftovers, so you can enjoy a full breakfast without paying extra for a sandwich. If you're looking to save even more cash, consider also grabbing a $5 take-home meal for later.
A different sandwich every time
While Cracker Barrel doesn't really have a traditional secret menu, hacks like this (or doing something like creating pancake tacos by ordering a side of pancakes with some meat and eggs) open up a ton of DIY possibilities. The breadth of the breakfast menu also means you're not forced to make the same sandwich every time.
The most obvious variable is the protein. A cheesy egg sandwich with country ham will have a different texture and flavor profile than one with bacon or sausage. You can also experiment with add-ons like the Sawmill gravy that comes in the "All the Fixin's" biscuit basket for a blast of savory umami. Either spread some directly on the biscuit before layering your fillings, or use it as a dipping sauce.
A surprisingly pleasant, outside-the-box option is to add a schmear of jam or a drizzle of honey to the biscuit, adding a welcome dimension of sweetness. Some plates also include multiple meats, so you can experiment with different combinations in the same breakfast, or enjoy proteins both in and out of a sandwich.