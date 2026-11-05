Hack A Southern Breakfast Sandwich At Cracker Barrel With One Ordering Tip

Snagging secret menu items that employees will actually make can sometimes require elaborate orders or code words, but this Cracker Barrel hack is purely DIY. All you need is the standard breakfast plate and the basket of biscuits that comes with your meal. Several dishes will work for this hack — just choose one that includes eggs and the meat of your choice. The Old Timer's Breakfast, Country Boy Breakfast, and the Sunrise Sampler are all good options. Just make sure to ask for your eggs scrambled with cheese, and you'll have everything you need for an amazing breakfast sandwich.

When the food comes, split a biscuit in half and layer in the scrambled eggs and bacon, sausage, or sugar-cured ham. The great thing about this trick is that it allows you to perfectly control the filling-to-bread ratio and leaves plenty of leftovers, so you can enjoy a full breakfast without paying extra for a sandwich. If you're looking to save even more cash, consider also grabbing a $5 take-home meal for later.