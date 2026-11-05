Give Filet Mignon An Umami Overhaul With An Overlooked Japanese Seasoning

Oh the joy of digging into a perfectly seared, juicy, fork-tender filet mignon. The buttery, melt-in-your-mouth meat brings a smile to your lips and a sparkle to your eyes. Its a palate-pleasing masterpiece, indeed. But, it could be better! Sprinkling savory, salty, crunchy furikake on the warm, rested meat will kick up its fabulous flavors and amp up the meat's umami notes. Ooh, la, la!

Filet mignon is a luscious, lean cut of beef with little-to-no tough connective tissue. This scrumptious tenderloin comes from a non-weight bearing section of the cow's lower spine — in front of its hind legs — and has less natural umami than fattier cuts like ribeye, porterhouse, and brisket. In restaurants, chef's often cook filet mignon with a hard sear to create a golden-brown crust and pair it with umami-rich toppings like mushrooms, aged cheese, and miso butter to enhance its umami flavor. Adding furikake will do the same.

A blend of seaweed, sesame seeds, dried fish, salt, and other dried ingredients, furikake is a seasoning powerhouse that packs a punch. Literally translated as, "sprinkle over," this seasoning blend is eaten over rice to add texture and flavor, particularly umami. Furikake can contain dried eggs, fish, or meat, but the seaweed in this zippy blend also has naturally occurring glutamate, which is key to umami flavor. Meat has umami on its own, but furikake enhances that flavor and adds a satisfying crunch and a burst of added flavor from the salt.

When adding furikake to filet mignon, sear, roast or grill the meat and then let it rest. You don't want to add the furikake before cooking, as it will burn. Instead, while the steak is still warm, sprinkle or rub furikake on the top and sides and voilà! Its ready to serve.