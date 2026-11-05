9 Fruits That Have 20x The Flavor When They're Grilled
When you fire up the grill, you're thinking about enjoying steak, chicken, or maybe even a rack of ribs — but there's no reason to stop there. Grilling fruit can be a delicious (and often unexpected) way to take your cookout to the next level. When you grill fruit, you don't just get an interesting smoky flavor. The heat of the grill can caramelize the fruit's natural sugars and concentrate its flavor. Grilling fruit changes its texture as well, making it a bit softer.
There are a few things to keep in mind if you're grilling fruit for the first time. Grill fruit while it's ripe but still firm, and cut it into large pieces to prevent it from falling through the grates of your grill. It's also a good idea to hit your fruit with a little bit of olive oil to stop it from sticking to the grates. Whether you enjoy grilled pineapple as part of a salsa or slices of grilled cantaloupe as part of a salad, there are a ton of different ways to enjoy grilled fruit. From apples to plums to figs, once you start throwing fruit on the grill, you won't want to stop.
Watermelon
As moisture evaporates from watermelon slices (the fruit is 92% water, after all) on the grill, an intense sweetness is left behind. As slices continue to cook, the flavor isn't the only thing that changes — the texture transitions from crisp to almost meaty. Some people even use grilled watermelon as a meat substitute.
Peaches
If there's one thing on this list to throw on the grill ASAP, it's peaches (or nectarines — whatever you have on hand). Top them off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream when they're hot off the grill, and throw a little granola on top for a peach cobbler-esque finish. They're sweet, juicy, and the perfect dessert, or anytime, treat.
Pineapple
We can debate whether pineapple belongs on pizza until the end of time, but there's one place we can all agree this tangy tropical delight belongs: on the grill. When you grill pineapple, especially when it's brushed with some olive oil, you get a sweet, tangy flavor that goes well with both sweet and savory dishes.
Apples
Grilled apples are smoky, sweet, and gorgeous. Slice apples horizontally into rounds (rather than slicing them vertically) to see the star-shaped seed pattern that forms in the middle, and hit them with some cinnamon before serving alongside pork chops, ice cream, or whatever else suits your fancy.
Pears
You can grill pears on their own with just a bit of oil, but they're exponentially improved when you hit them with a light sprinkle of brown sugar before you put them on the heat. Just like with grilled apples, you can also top them off with a bit of cinnamon if you want to add some more flavor to the mix.
Plums
Grilled plums are great on top of a salad or toast, and they work especially well with soft cheeses, such as mascarpone and burrata. For a dessert with a unique combination of flavors, try topping grilled plums and vanilla ice cream with a drizzle of balsamic reduction. The acidity and sweetness of the vinegar play beautifully with the sweetness of the plums, and the intensity of the flavors is mellowed nicely by the ice cream.
Cantaloupe
If you've never thought about enjoying hot-off-the-grill cantaloupe, you're not alone, but it's absolutely one of the unexpected foods you should be grilling. Keep the rind on the cantaloupe; it helps it hold its shape. Try hitting it with some Tajín for a sweet and spicy treat.
Figs
If you're anything like me, most of the figs you consume are in Newton form. If you're a fan of the classic cookies, there's a good chance that grilled figs are right up your alley. Like grilled plums, grilled figs are great with soft cheese. Try adding a bit of prosciutto or serrano ham for a touch of savory, salty flavor.
Bananas
Believe it or not, you can actually make bananas taste like candy with two pantry staples and your grill. Top them off with a little cinnamon and brown sugar and watch them caramelize to perfection, and serve ice cream on top of them for a luxe banana split experience.