9 Fruits That Have 20x The Flavor When They're Grilled

When you fire up the grill, you're thinking about enjoying steak, chicken, or maybe even a rack of ribs — but there's no reason to stop there. Grilling fruit can be a delicious (and often unexpected) way to take your cookout to the next level. When you grill fruit, you don't just get an interesting smoky flavor. The heat of the grill can caramelize the fruit's natural sugars and concentrate its flavor. Grilling fruit changes its texture as well, making it a bit softer.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you're grilling fruit for the first time. Grill fruit while it's ripe but still firm, and cut it into large pieces to prevent it from falling through the grates of your grill. It's also a good idea to hit your fruit with a little bit of olive oil to stop it from sticking to the grates. Whether you enjoy grilled pineapple as part of a salsa or slices of grilled cantaloupe as part of a salad, there are a ton of different ways to enjoy grilled fruit. From apples to plums to figs, once you start throwing fruit on the grill, you won't want to stop.