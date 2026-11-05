Add Fiber To Scrambled Eggs With One Simple Serving Swap

Scrambled eggs are a filling, tried-and-true breakfast, and for good reason. They're packed with protein and offer a ton of nutrients. That being said, eggs are missing a key component when it comes to keeping you full and supporting digestion: fiber. Thankfully, there's a delicious, simple way you can enjoy scrambled eggs in the morning while getting your day off to a fiber-filled start. Adding scrambled eggs to a slice of avocado toast instead of plain bread gives you carbs, fats, protein, and, of course, a hefty dose of fiber. It's recommended that adults get between 21 and 38 grams of fiber per day, so it's smart to start working toward that goal first thing in the morning.

Using avocado toast as the base can make your zero-fiber scrambled egg breakfast far more filling. A slice of whole wheat bread contains about 3 grams of fiber (this amount can vary depending on the brand of bread you choose; some high-fiber breads contain even more), and half of an avocado (depending on the size of the avocado you use) can have approximately 7 grams of fiber. Add the roughly 6 grams of protein you'll get from a scrambled egg, and the combination creates a super-filling, delicious breakfast. You can even add other ingredients to ensure you're getting plenty of fiber from your scrambled egg-topped avocado toast.