Add Fiber To Scrambled Eggs With One Simple Serving Swap
Scrambled eggs are a filling, tried-and-true breakfast, and for good reason. They're packed with protein and offer a ton of nutrients. That being said, eggs are missing a key component when it comes to keeping you full and supporting digestion: fiber. Thankfully, there's a delicious, simple way you can enjoy scrambled eggs in the morning while getting your day off to a fiber-filled start. Adding scrambled eggs to a slice of avocado toast instead of plain bread gives you carbs, fats, protein, and, of course, a hefty dose of fiber. It's recommended that adults get between 21 and 38 grams of fiber per day, so it's smart to start working toward that goal first thing in the morning.
Using avocado toast as the base can make your zero-fiber scrambled egg breakfast far more filling. A slice of whole wheat bread contains about 3 grams of fiber (this amount can vary depending on the brand of bread you choose; some high-fiber breads contain even more), and half of an avocado (depending on the size of the avocado you use) can have approximately 7 grams of fiber. Add the roughly 6 grams of protein you'll get from a scrambled egg, and the combination creates a super-filling, delicious breakfast. You can even add other ingredients to ensure you're getting plenty of fiber from your scrambled egg-topped avocado toast.
How to add even more fiber and flavor to your scrambled egg breakfast
Choosing your bread carefully can help you boost the fiber content of your meal even more. Generally, sprouted-grain bread is one of the best types to eat for fiber, potentially providing up to 4 grams of the nutrient per slice (you can get a similar amount of fiber from seeded bread, if sprouted grain bread isn't your thing). Mashing some beans in with your avocado is another way to boost the fiber content — just a ¼ cup of canned white beans can add about 3 grams of fiber to your toast.
Of course, your breakfast shouldn't just be packed with fiber — it should taste good, too. There are a couple of different styles to try — Gordon Ramsay likes his avocado toast with a bit of a punch, courtesy of sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chile flakes. Bobby Flay takes a slightly different avocado toast approach, topping it with egg salad rather than scrambled eggs, which could be a great idea for brunch or lunch. One more thing: If you're just getting started with adding fiber to your diet, it's a good idea to take it slow and drink plenty of water. A decent amount of fiber from avocado toast — plus a solid amount of protein from a scrambled egg or two — is a satisfying way to start your morning.