Sweet Potato Meets Pecan Pie In This Ultimate Fall Mini Sweet Treat
As the weather gets cooler and the holidays approach, it's officially pie season. And with the fall season in full swing, there are plenty of fresh fruits like tart apples and crisp pears to choose from, but in our house, there's an age-old Southern debate as to which seasonal pie reigns supreme: pecan versus sweet potato. My father stands firmly with pecan, while my mother takes the opposing side with sweet potato. So why not settle the discussion by bringing the two together in a mash-up that satisfies all parties involved? Enter sweet potato-pecan pie.
Classic pecan pie is a combination of corn syrup, sugar, eggs, butter, vanilla extract, and pecans, all baked in a pie crust, yielding a rich, dense interior with a crunchy, nutty topping. The humble-yet-mighty sweet potato pie, however, boasts a pie filling of sweet potato puree, sugar (both light and dark), eggs, half-and-half, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and, of course, warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Sweet potato pie's end result is a smooth and creamy filling, with a lighter texture than the opposing pecan pie. When the two fillings are layered together, it's the best of both worlds, bite after delicious bite.
While this can be done as one whole pie, making this treat in miniature format is a crowd-pleaser that can be served hot, chilled, or even at room temperature. It's a winning combination that may actually settle the debate of which pie should hold court.
How to make your two-in-one pie masterpiece
While combining two pies into one may seem daunting, we assure you it's double the pleasure, and double the fun — you'll just need an extra bowl to get you started. For the sweet potato filling, whisk together canned (or one roasted and mashed) sweet potato, melted butter, sugar, a whole egg, a splash of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. For your pecan pie filling, whisk together two eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, and a splash of vanilla extract before folding in crushed pecans.
Now comes the fun part: Using your trusty ring mold or round cookie cutter, cut out circles from pre-made pie dough and place them in the bottom of a greased mini muffin tin. Spoon in the sweet potato and pecan pie fillings, layering them, and bake in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven until golden brown and the fillings are set (roughly 20 minutes). Serve immediately or cool until it's party time.
As baking depends on precise measurements and even cooking times, make sure that your pastry rounds are in uniform size and thickness. You can also further build upon these pie fillings: Do as many Southerners do and add a splash of bourbon — or, as Alton Brown prefers, rye whiskey — to the pecan pie filling. Brighten the sweet potato filling with fresh orange zest, or fold in some semi-sweet chocolate chips or some caramel sauce for even more indulgence. You can even take a tip from chef Duff Goldman and swap the corn syrup for golden syrup in the pecan pie filling.