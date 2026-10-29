Sweet Potato Meets Pecan Pie In This Ultimate Fall Mini Sweet Treat

As the weather gets cooler and the holidays approach, it's officially pie season. And with the fall season in full swing, there are plenty of fresh fruits like tart apples and crisp pears to choose from, but in our house, there's an age-old Southern debate as to which seasonal pie reigns supreme: pecan versus sweet potato. My father stands firmly with pecan, while my mother takes the opposing side with sweet potato. So why not settle the discussion by bringing the two together in a mash-up that satisfies all parties involved? Enter sweet potato-pecan pie.

Classic pecan pie is a combination of corn syrup, sugar, eggs, butter, vanilla extract, and pecans, all baked in a pie crust, yielding a rich, dense interior with a crunchy, nutty topping. The humble-yet-mighty sweet potato pie, however, boasts a pie filling of sweet potato puree, sugar (both light and dark), eggs, half-and-half, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and, of course, warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Sweet potato pie's end result is a smooth and creamy filling, with a lighter texture than the opposing pecan pie. When the two fillings are layered together, it's the best of both worlds, bite after delicious bite.

While this can be done as one whole pie, making this treat in miniature format is a crowd-pleaser that can be served hot, chilled, or even at room temperature. It's a winning combination that may actually settle the debate of which pie should hold court.