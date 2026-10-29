Is Aldi's 'Big Bag' Bigger Than Ikea's Iconic Tote? And Is It Worth The Hype?

With an increasing number of states banning plastic grocery bags and/or charging for bags in general, it's only practical to have a reliable bag of your own that you can bring on your shopping trips. Many stores sell pretty decent shopping totes right near checkout, but for something truly massive to hold all those groceries — say, comparable to Ikea's famously huge shopping tote — look no further than the Aldi bag that's gone viral. This bag is positively huge, to the point that it's actually a little bigger than Ikea's oversized tote. For that alone, it might be worth the hype, even if its popularity may have gone overboard at times.

Aldi's aptly named Big Bag is an impressive 36 inches in length, 22 inches in height, and 16 inches in depth. Ikea's bag, also known as the FRAKTA bag, is no slouch, but it does fall short in comparison at "just" 21 ¾ inches in length, 13 ¾ inches in height, and 14 ½ inches in depth. In other words, you can stuff more into the Aldi one. But is it as strong? That may be up for debate. Customers on Reddit have been spotted insisting that the Aldi Big Bag is more durable than the FRAKTA, which is listed on the Ikea website as having a maximum load of 55 pounds. Aldi's Big Bag does not have its weight limit publicly posted, but some reports have said it also carries up to 55 pounds.