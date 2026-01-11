As Of 2026 These US States Have Completely Banned Plastic Grocery Bags

In case you haven't heard, plastic shopping bags may become relics of the past. Which is interesting, considering they haven't even been around that long; despite becoming a staple image of grocery stores right alongside bright lighting and shopping carts over the years, plastic bags didn't hit American supermarkets until the late 1970s, and it wasn't until around 1996 that they became the dominant grocery bag. But, as it turns out, plastic wasn't destined to beat paper forever. Bagging up your groceries in a plastic grocery bag is increasingly uncommon now in 2026 — in fact, you won't see plastic bags anywhere at checkout in some states because they're illegal. In these cases, customers have the choice between a traditional paper bag and bringing their own. Yes, the days of "paper or plastic?" have turned into "do you need a bag today?"

Even if you still see plastic bags in your local supermarket, knowing the laws in other states will prevent upsets to your grocery checkout technique when you're traveling. As of January 2026, plastic bags in grocery stores are illegal in 12 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. And to encourage shoppers bringing reusable bags, most also charge for single-use paper or otherwise biodegradable bags at the store (a fee that typically falls between 5 and 12 cents). Some states and Washington D.C. don't have total bans but still charge bag fees and/or have jurisdictions within them that have enacted bans.