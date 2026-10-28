Cheese, Frozen Biscuits, And A Packet Of This Are The Start Of An Irresistible Side Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Frozen biscuits are one of those convenience foods that serve as a versatile base for ultra-delicious snacks and side dishes. Whether you need a tasty accompaniment for tonight's spicy slow cooker beef chili or simply want a bready snack with an ample amount of flavor, head to the grocery store and grab some frozen biscuits, butter, shredded cheese, and a ranch seasoning packet. For a little extra flair, include a container of pre-cooked bacon bits and fresh green onions as well. Thanks to your oven, these simple ingredients come together to make warm and savory, flavor-loaded biscuits in no time.
To make your own, line a casserole dish with parchment paper or spray it with some cooking oil. Then, add the biscuits to the pan straight from the freezer in one even layer. From here, apply the primary ingredient that takes store-bought biscuits to the next level (butter), and then cover your biscuits with shredded cheddar cheese, a little extra butter, a whole ranch seasoning packet, pre-cooked bacon bits, and chopped green onions. Even though the ranch seasoning gives this unbaked dish a powdery look, it melds into all the other ingredients during baking for an extraordinary amount of flavor.
Once assembled, cover the biscuits with foil and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 25 minutes. Then, simply bake the biscuits for another five minutes without the foil before enjoying. Sure enough, a little uncovered baking time gives these cheesy biscuits a delightful golden brown finish.
More tasty and creative ways to prepare and serve frozen biscuits
Given the fact that these savory biscuits come together easily, feel free to play around with toppings and consider incorporating more of your favorite extras. For example, if you want to make spicy biscuits, use shredded pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar, and besides adding green onions, incorporate some freshly diced jalapeño peppers. You can also upgrade your usual ranch packet for a spicy variety like Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Seasoning and Recipe Mix in Spicy Ranch flavor from Walmart. Adding a sprinkle of red pepper flakes is also easy and effective.
Speaking of seasonings, for a whole new flavor, swap out the ranch seasoning for a different spice mix. If you want Mexican-inspired biscuits to serve alongside enchiladas, why not swap out the ranch packet for a taco seasoning packet? You can also add Mexican shredded cheese and a drained can of chopped green chiles to complete the effect. Or, cover frozen biscuits in your favorite Italian spice blend along with some garlic butter, shredded mozzarella cheese, and chopped sun-dried tomatoes and pepperoni.
Not to mention, there are plenty of unexpected things you can make with pre-made biscuit dough if you thaw your frozen biscuits first. Upon thawing, turn this softened dough into convenient biscuit cups to house a variety of fillings like eggs, chicken, or sweet cinnamon apples. You can also use softened biscuit dough to make sweet treats like cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.