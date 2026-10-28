Cheese, Frozen Biscuits, And A Packet Of This Are The Start Of An Irresistible Side Dish

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Frozen biscuits are one of those convenience foods that serve as a versatile base for ultra-delicious snacks and side dishes. Whether you need a tasty accompaniment for tonight's spicy slow cooker beef chili or simply want a bready snack with an ample amount of flavor, head to the grocery store and grab some frozen biscuits, butter, shredded cheese, and a ranch seasoning packet. For a little extra flair, include a container of pre-cooked bacon bits and fresh green onions as well. Thanks to your oven, these simple ingredients come together to make warm and savory, flavor-loaded biscuits in no time.

To make your own, line a casserole dish with parchment paper or spray it with some cooking oil. Then, add the biscuits to the pan straight from the freezer in one even layer. From here, apply the primary ingredient that takes store-bought biscuits to the next level (butter), and then cover your biscuits with shredded cheddar cheese, a little extra butter, a whole ranch seasoning packet, pre-cooked bacon bits, and chopped green onions. Even though the ranch seasoning gives this unbaked dish a powdery look, it melds into all the other ingredients during baking for an extraordinary amount of flavor.

Once assembled, cover the biscuits with foil and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 25 minutes. Then, simply bake the biscuits for another five minutes without the foil before enjoying. Sure enough, a little uncovered baking time gives these cheesy biscuits a delightful golden brown finish.