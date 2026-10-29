Not Pancakes Or Waffles — Cowboys And Oregon Trail Pioneers Ate This Flatbread For Breakfast

Although they might look a little like pancakes, johnnycakes aren't meant to be like a smooth and fluffy wheat flour pancake. Instead, expect a faintly sweet corn flavor and a coarser texture with a nearly gritty bite from the cornmeal. Between the crisp edges and softer center, they sit somewhere between fritter and pancake. Making them is simple: Mix white cornmeal and salt with boiling water before cooking them on a hot griddle.

Much like the North-South debate over cornbread, some johnnycake recipes call for sugar, while others argue that it detracts from the corn flavor. There's also debate about whether you should fry them into thin or thick cakes, or use milk in place of water, and really, there's no single, correct answer here. Johnnycakes can also skew sweet or savory when you serve them. Some top them with butter and maple syrup, molasses, or other sweeteners. Others opt for bacon, or perhaps serve them alongside Southern soul food classics like beans or greens.

You may also see some other names out there for the same or very similar recipes: While "johnnycakes" as a term is more associated with Rhode Island, you'll see "hoecakes" in the South; these are really the same thing. The same goes for "corn pone" — the ingredients and method are very much the same, although some would argue that they're a little thicker. You may also see johnnycakes in Caribbean cuisine — these are a bit different, as they're sometimes deep-fried or baked and use wheat flour instead of corn.