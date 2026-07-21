Eat Like A Pioneer On The Oregon Trail With This Classic Breakfast

Fellow millennials, buckle up — we're heading to the Oregon Trail, and we need to fuel up with breakfast before we decide whether we're going to attempt to ford the river or caulk the wagon and float it across. In all seriousness though, actual life on the Oregon Trail was insanely difficult, obviously, and making decisions — including what to eat — was a matter of life and death. Pioneers who were headed west needed to fuel up for the day ahead, and breakfast mattered.

Dr. Elizabeth White Nelson, an associate professor of history at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and author and historian Allen J. Wiener spoke with The Takeout about what day-to-day sustenance was really like on the Oregon Trail. They shared that believe it or not, bacon and eggs — similar to what you might enjoy at a diner today — was commonly enjoyed for breakfast during the four to six months it took to travel the Oregon Trail. "Smoked and salted bacon was a particular favorite, and the overlanders ate it several times a day," Wiener said. Some travelers brought chickens with them on their journey, allowing them to enjoy eggs alongside salt-preserved meats.

In addition to traveling with livestock for eggs and meat, pioneers also hunted, foraged, and traded with Indigenous Americans along the way. Johnnycakes — a breakfast dish made of corn meal, flour, and milk that was created by Indigenous Americans — were also a popular option. It's likely that travelers used bacon fat to grease the pans before making carby breakfast foods, according to Nelson. If you want to eat your breakfast the pioneer way, you'll want to make some changes to your usual prep process.