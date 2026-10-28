Texas Roadhouse Customer Claims He Ordered Filet Mignon 3x And Received Sirloin Instead

A beef is brewing at a Texas Roadhouse outpost in the Midwest after a customer claimed that the chain had swapped the pricy filet mignon he ordered with a cheaper sirloin not once, not twice, but three bovine bungling times. Illinois local Kenneth Card took to TikTok to detail the cattle calamities, which he says occurred at a location in the village of Forsyth on separate occasions across his weekly visits. The news comes after guests have already questioned some of Texas Roadhouse's tipping practices.

Identifying himself as a longtime cook, "I know a difference between a ribeye, a filet — T-bone, New York strip," Card says in the social media clip. When Card flagged the filet mignon he actually ordered as the lesser sirloin, a staffer admitted the error after seeking a second opinion from a restaurant colleague. Chowhound has previously ranked the filet and sirloin among Texas Roadhouse's best and worst steaks, respectively. We also noted in the ranking that the two cuts can look similar, but that one can also taste the difference in quality.

A Texas Roadhouse web page associated with the Forsyth address lists an eight-ounce "Dallas" filet at $29.99 at press time. An eight-ounce sirloin is priced at $19.49, making this a more than $10 mix-up before accounting for the additional impact the higher price would have when calculating the tax and tip. A Texas Roadhouse representative confirmed one of the three incidents to Fox News. Card plans to seek his steaks elsewhere, he told the outlet. "Y'all be careful what y'all order and what you pay for," Card says in his TikTok clip.