How This Classic Canned Dough Makes Bakery-Level Sub Sandwiches — It's Not Croissants Or Pizza Dough

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Tasty sub sandwiches are often defined by the quality of the bread. If you want to make a sub at home, you might be tempted to think there's little option other than going to a bakery and buying a freshly-made baguette or loaf of Italian bread. However, there's an easy way to make homemade bread for subs without having to make the trip and for little cost: Pillsbury Original French Bread Refrigerated Canned Dough.

Pillsbury is known for offering a lot of convenient bread items, including refrigerated cans of dough for pizza crust, crescent rolls (versatile for making family-favorite roll recipes using unique fillings and toppings), and yes, delicious French bread. The 11-ounce Pillsbury canned dough, which costs about $3.60 at Walmart, is easy to make into a loaf by simply following the prep directions on the can. Basically, you need a greased cookie sheet on which to place the stretched dough into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven, making sure to place the seam side down, and cutting four diagonal slices across the top. Then, bake it for about 30 minutes, or until the bread turns golden brown, and let it cool for about five minutes.

The slightly warm bread would be perfect to eat on its own with a dollop of butter or spread, but it's an easy bread to make into a sub sandwich. There are some things to keep in mind when you make Pillsbury canned French bread dough, but once you master the technique, you'll be ready to prepare your favorite subs.