How This Classic Canned Dough Makes Bakery-Level Sub Sandwiches — It's Not Croissants Or Pizza Dough
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tasty sub sandwiches are often defined by the quality of the bread. If you want to make a sub at home, you might be tempted to think there's little option other than going to a bakery and buying a freshly-made baguette or loaf of Italian bread. However, there's an easy way to make homemade bread for subs without having to make the trip and for little cost: Pillsbury Original French Bread Refrigerated Canned Dough.
Pillsbury is known for offering a lot of convenient bread items, including refrigerated cans of dough for pizza crust, crescent rolls (versatile for making family-favorite roll recipes using unique fillings and toppings), and yes, delicious French bread. The 11-ounce Pillsbury canned dough, which costs about $3.60 at Walmart, is easy to make into a loaf by simply following the prep directions on the can. Basically, you need a greased cookie sheet on which to place the stretched dough into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven, making sure to place the seam side down, and cutting four diagonal slices across the top. Then, bake it for about 30 minutes, or until the bread turns golden brown, and let it cool for about five minutes.
The slightly warm bread would be perfect to eat on its own with a dollop of butter or spread, but it's an easy bread to make into a sub sandwich. There are some things to keep in mind when you make Pillsbury canned French bread dough, but once you master the technique, you'll be ready to prepare your favorite subs.
Things to consider when preparing this canned French bread dough, plus ideas for sub sandwiches
Before getting started, one thing to take into account if you've previously used a can of Pillsbury French bread dough is that the company switched the size of the can and the loaf. The original canned dough rendered a 13-inch loaf, while the newer version makes a 10-inch loaf. Some reviewers mentioned that the bread didn't cook as evenly and easily as the 13-inch variety, so check the bread for doneness.
There are a few ways to use the Pillsbury French bread dough to make a lively sandwich. Some reviewers said that they actually fill the dough with their favorite ingredients and bake them right into the bread. As one reviewer wrote on the company's website, "You simply unroll the dough, sprinkle a pound of browned, crumbled sausage on the unrolled dough along with 8oz of shredded cheddar or Colby jack cheese. Roll the loaf back up length-wise and bake using the same temp and time as the instructions on the package of French bread."
Yet, you might be craving a more traditional dish, like a classic Italian-style club sub sandwich. To prepare this delicacy, you could make your Pillsbury French bread dough Italian style and add smoked turkey, prosciutto, and Italian cheese. Then, top with a mayonnaise infused with basil. For the adventurous eater, try a classic French-style baguette sandwich; the Merguez, influenced by culinary styles of North Africa, a former French colony. Split the baguette and spread on a little harissa (hot red chili paste), available in a 4.2-ounce tube for about $6.70 on Amazon, then add sausage and grilled onions or peppers. Or, just make your favorite, everyday sub.