'I Need This!': Fans Over The Moon About Reese's Upgraded Bite-Sized Treats

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Reese's peanut butter products are among the most popular peanut butter candies. Even better, new and exciting Reese's products regularly become available with the change of seasons or the hype around a particular sport or holiday. This year's football season is no exception; even though there are already over 15 Reese's candies to choose from, The Hershey Company decided to go big or go home with its Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Footballs Unwrapped. The bite-size peanut butter candies in the shape of footballs come in handy 7-ounce bags and serve as the perfect treat to pop in your mouth after an afternoon of eating spinach artichoke dip and pigs in a blanket while watching the game.

Because foodies tend to love seasonal items, this is one candy many fun-loving sports fans are excited to get their hands on, with one Facebook commenter proclaiming, "I need this!" Over on Instagram, one user commented, "Perfect for game day!" while another quipped "Sure to be a touchdown." Reese's is set to release these miniature treats in major stores soon, but you can order them on Amazon now.