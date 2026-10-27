'I Need This!': Fans Over The Moon About Reese's Upgraded Bite-Sized Treats
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Reese's peanut butter products are among the most popular peanut butter candies. Even better, new and exciting Reese's products regularly become available with the change of seasons or the hype around a particular sport or holiday. This year's football season is no exception; even though there are already over 15 Reese's candies to choose from, The Hershey Company decided to go big or go home with its Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Footballs Unwrapped. The bite-size peanut butter candies in the shape of footballs come in handy 7-ounce bags and serve as the perfect treat to pop in your mouth after an afternoon of eating spinach artichoke dip and pigs in a blanket while watching the game.
Because foodies tend to love seasonal items, this is one candy many fun-loving sports fans are excited to get their hands on, with one Facebook commenter proclaiming, "I need this!" Over on Instagram, one user commented, "Perfect for game day!" while another quipped "Sure to be a touchdown." Reese's is set to release these miniature treats in major stores soon, but you can order them on Amazon now.
This isn't the first year Reese's has released football-shaped candies
While the concept of mini peanut butter footballs may be new, Reese's has a history of releasing football-themed candies dating back to at least 2015. Based on past years, most Reese's football-inspired candies become available during fall, either in late September or mid-October. Since this year's miniature unwrapped footballs are a newer Reese's product, your best bet is to continually check major retailers near you, or call ahead and ask about product availability. When looking in-store, next to checking the candy aisle, look for these chocolate footballs near seasonal displays featuring other football-related products.
While many online foodies do seem excited about this product, one downside for some is the cost. On Amazon, one 7-ounce bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Footballs Unwrapped costs $7.21. A few Instagram users commented on the high price tag with one person claiming, "My ONLY issue with these is how expensive they are for the bag size." Needless to say, if you're hoping to spend less, you may want to hold out for a different price in-store. After all, while you can make peanut butter cups that taste like Reese's with only three ingredients, it's easier, and more fun, to eat Reese's miniature football-shaped candies during game time.