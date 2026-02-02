The Reason Scrambled Eggs Always Taste So Much Better At A Restaurant

For many foodies, breakfast is the most rewarding meal of the day. Yet, you may avoid cooking scrambled eggs at home because they don't match the soft and tender eggs served at your favorite restaurant. Fortunately though, if you're hoping to unveil the most coveted secrets for making the best scrambled eggs at home, Chowhound secured advice on the subject from two separate culinary experts: Kory DePaola, the executive chef at Toasty Badger (@toastybadgeratx on Instagram), and James Junge, the culinary director at Urban Egg (@urbanegg on Instagram and TikTok). Both DePaola and Junge agree that scrambled eggs taste better in restaurants because they're made to order, cooked to perfection, and seasoned with care.

More specifically, when it comes to the cooking process, beyond excessively whipping your eggs in a separate bowl, cooking them in butter is necessary for top-notch flavor. According to DePaola, "Butter adds a richness and slightly sweet, nutty note that oil just can't compete with." He also recommends seasoning scrambled eggs more than once and serving them with a touch of flaky salt. Another crucial factor in making restaurant-style scrambled eggs is using the right cooking temperature.

DePaola and Junge agree that cooking eggs with low and slow heat produces the best results. Junge explains, "Lower, steadier heat gives you time to develop soft curds without drying them out." However, cooking scrambled eggs with the right amount of heat is only part of the equation. In order to achieve restaurant-worthy results every single time, avoid over-cooking scrambled eggs at all costs.