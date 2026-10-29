This Classic Italian Dessert Inspired A Big New Flavor Trend In 2026

Sometimes the coolest flavor trends have been sitting there for decades, patiently waiting to be rediscovered. That appears to be the case with tiramisu, which is having a moment. These days, it seems like every bakery is carrying its own version, and the flavor has been appearing in everything from donuts to coffee over the past few years. The food and beverage ingredients research company IFF ranked tiramisu as the No. 1 flavor trend in North America for 2026.

Tiramisu as we know it — a mildly sweet-bitter-creamy mélange of layered sponge cake, mascarpone, and ladyfingers dipped in espresso — appeared on the scene in Italy during the 1960s or early '70s. It saw its heyday in the U.S. through the '90s. The dessert's Italian origins are unclear, according to a 1985 New York Times article introducing Americans to the confection. Though it's become anecdotally accepted that modern tiramisu first appeared at the venerable restaurant Le Beccherie in northeastern Italy (alcohol wasn't added to the recipe until later), the Times article estimated there were hundreds of variations across Italy, and suggests that tiramisu's regional origins are highly contested.

So it's not really surprising that, in the 21st century, the flavors are being invoked in a variety of dishes and drinks, and not simply a reboot and reinterpretation of tiramisu itself. Though that is also happening: Spots like Cafe Two By Two in New York, Marrone in London, and Tiramissu in Kuala Lumpur are dedicated solely to the dish. In fact, Tiramissu offers 30 versions daily, including Early Grey citrus, Dubai chocolate, and pink guava.