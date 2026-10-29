This Classic Italian Dessert Inspired A Big New Flavor Trend In 2026
Sometimes the coolest flavor trends have been sitting there for decades, patiently waiting to be rediscovered. That appears to be the case with tiramisu, which is having a moment. These days, it seems like every bakery is carrying its own version, and the flavor has been appearing in everything from donuts to coffee over the past few years. The food and beverage ingredients research company IFF ranked tiramisu as the No. 1 flavor trend in North America for 2026.
Tiramisu as we know it — a mildly sweet-bitter-creamy mélange of layered sponge cake, mascarpone, and ladyfingers dipped in espresso — appeared on the scene in Italy during the 1960s or early '70s. It saw its heyday in the U.S. through the '90s. The dessert's Italian origins are unclear, according to a 1985 New York Times article introducing Americans to the confection. Though it's become anecdotally accepted that modern tiramisu first appeared at the venerable restaurant Le Beccherie in northeastern Italy (alcohol wasn't added to the recipe until later), the Times article estimated there were hundreds of variations across Italy, and suggests that tiramisu's regional origins are highly contested.
So it's not really surprising that, in the 21st century, the flavors are being invoked in a variety of dishes and drinks, and not simply a reboot and reinterpretation of tiramisu itself. Though that is also happening: Spots like Cafe Two By Two in New York, Marrone in London, and Tiramissu in Kuala Lumpur are dedicated solely to the dish. In fact, Tiramissu offers 30 versions daily, including Early Grey citrus, Dubai chocolate, and pink guava.
Tiramisu is no longer limited to traditional ingredients
While purists focus on finding the best authentic tiramisu, one of the most popular reinterpretations features matcha: soaked into ladyfingers, infused into mascarpone, or dusted on top. You can find matcha tiramisu in countless bakeries or make your own, following recipes online. But that's only the tip of the layered, soaked-cake journey.
At Morimoto Las Vegas, a mini creamy hazelnut tiramisu is part of a dessert bento box. This year for Diwali, Tamarind in Manhattan is offering a South Asian-influenced ladoo tiramisu as part of its 15-course feast. Perhaps the most out-there option is at Asian-influenced Cafe Two By Two, where you'll find seaweed and pork floss as a topping.
If you want the flavors minus the cake, Snooze Eatery, a chain found throughout the Southwest and Southeast, recently introduced tiramisu French toast stuffed with whipped mascarpone and served with espresso cream and coffee syrup. At Manhattan's Boogie Bakery and Bistro this holiday season, you'll find fresh, tiramisu-flavored panettone. Or feed the craving now with the new pumpkin tiramisu donut at Seattle's Doce Donut Company.
You can also drink your dessert. In September, Dunkin' launched not one, but four tiramisu-themed drinks, including tiramisu marshmallow matcha and a tiramisu protein latte. Or go a little fancier with tiramisu milk tea at Trà Viet Coffee & Tea inside the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. For something even more grown-up, the year-old Bar Benjamin in Los Angeles has a tiramisu martini on its menu. The mascarpone-infused rum is paired with cognac, espresso, creme de cacao, and garnished with lady fingers. These varieties, ranging from simple to staggering, show just how endless the possibilities are with a little espresso, cream, and cocoa.