The Original Tiramisu Recipe Doesn't Include This Common Ingredient

Just like you can't quite pin down the one, true moment of tiramisu's creation with airtight accuracy, you can't really ID the precise moment it first got an ABV, either. It could have even been before it was popularized by Le Beccherie. Lore points to early tiramisu's use as an aphrodisiac — the very name does translate to "pick me up" in English, which could serve as a sort of double entendre, when you think about it. There were also standard tiramisu recipes that included alcohol in circulation by the 1980s, not to mention whatever home cooks and independent restaurants might have been doing in those pre-internet days.

When you're trying a new recipe at home, it can actually help to use as few ingredients as recommended. As long as the foundation is in place, embracing just the basics first can help you tinker with the dish to your taste later. It also gives you fewer ingredients to buy in case you end up not even loving the finished product. So if it's your first time trying your hand at tiramisu, it might make more sense to use Le Beccherie's relatively pared down instructions as a starting point. Once you taste it, you can decide if it needs that fairly standard Marsala, a tip of rum, or maybe even something like a coffee-adjacent Sambuca to make your own signature creation.