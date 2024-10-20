Pork Floss Isn't What It Sounds Like

In the United States, dehydrated meat typically alludes to pricey store-bought beef jerky meant as a protein-dense snack when you're on the go. However, there are certain varieties meant for the kitchen, like the Asian favorite pork floss. Don't let its name confuse you, though — this food won't get stuck in your teeth. Affectionately referred to as pork cotton candy, its texture is fluffy yet slightly meaty, with a quality that dissolves once it comes into contact with moisture.

And the flavor only enhances the hard-to-pin consistency. Pork floss's sweet, salty, and savory notes all come into play a little differently, depending on the context. The foodstuff can be used in baked goods and even ice cream, as well as atop vegetables, stir fries, in wraps, with congee, and more. Throw in the fact it can be kept in a jar at room temperature and its easy-to-use nature cements its popularity — buy it once and you'll always want it on hand.