One Of The Best New Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches Of 2026 Is Already Discontinued

Ever since the Great Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019, chicken sandwiches have been under the spotlight like never before. Some chains introduced new chicken sandwiches while others looked to upgrade the ones they already offered. Of course, there are the usual suspects and their well-known chicken sandwiches — like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. But many other fast food chains — both chicken-centric and otherwise — have continued to update and reevaluate their sandwich menus.

That includes Bojangles, which is one of the many chains that introduced some exceptional chicken sandwiches in 2026. This North Carolina-based Southern chicken chain opened its first location in 1977, and grew from one lone shop to a Southern icon with around 800 restaurants in 17 states. When Bojangles introduced the limited-time Bo's Chicken Rippers in early 2026, it received plenty of positive reviews and quickly become one of the best new fast food chicken sandwiches of the year. These small sliders were made of bite-sized chicken tenders — Bojangles refers to them as Bo Bites — that were tucked into Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls. These Chicken Rippers were also designed to be dipped into one of Bojangles' many sauce options, including Peach Honey Pepper, BBQ, Creamy Buffalo, House-Made Ranch, and Honey Mustard.

Customers could choose the four-piece pack for $4.99 that came with one sauce, or the 20-piece party pack for $19.99 with five sauces. A lot of the positive reviews centered on the texture and flavor of the chicken bites, as well as the softness of the Martin's rolls — some of the best hamburger buns in the business. Fans praised the sliders (though there were complaints about the small size of each sandwich), with some comparing Bo's Rippers to Chick-fil-A's Chicken Minis.